Algeria vs. Austria: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2026 Group J decider

By Anthony Nolan | 26 Jun 2026 22:14

As World Cup 2026's Group J reaches its finale, Algeria will face off against Austria at Kansas City Stadium in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Vladimir Petkovic's Fennecs came from behind to beat tournament debutants Jordan 2-1 last time out, while Ralf Rangnick's Burschen were downed 2-0 by Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Algeria take on Austria at World Cup 2026 on Sunday.

What time does Algeria vs. Austria kick off?

This match kicks off at 03:00am on Sunday, June 28 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Algeria vs. Austria being played?

The teams will travel to Arrowhead Stadium - known as Kansas City Stadium for the World Cup - the 76,416-capacity ground that is home to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

How to watch Algeria vs. Austria in the UK

TV channels

Fans can catch the action live on the BBC Two TV channel in the UK.

Online streaming

Alternatively, the game can be streamed live via BBC iPlayer or through BBC Sport Online.

Highlights

Game-changing events such as goals will be posted by the BBCMOTD X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Football YouTube channel after full time.

The FIFA World Cup TikTok account will also have highlights from every game at this summer's tournament.

What is at stake for Algeria and Austria?

Both sides come into this weekend's showdown level on three points, three behind top-of-the-group Argentina.

Algeria are currently second in the standings thanks to their two-superior goal difference, meaning that a draw on Sunday would see them progress as the runner-up in Group J.

A point would also be enough to take Austria through to the round of 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams, but defeat would put them at serious risk of elimination.

As things stand, the Fennecs sit seventh amongst the third-placed nations, one point above Cape Verde and Belgium, and two ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo, all of whom are yet to play their final group games.