Preview: Algeria vs Austria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 25 Jun 2026 11:47

Jostling for second and third in Group J, Algeria and Austria lock horns at Kansas City Stadium on Sunday morning at the World Cup.

The Fennecs managed a historic 2-1 victory over Jordan last time out, whilst Das Team suffered from the brilliance of Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Match preview

For the first time in 11 attempts, Algeria recorded victory from a game in which they conceded first at a World Cup finals, with strikes from Amine Gouiri and Nadir Benbouali defeating tournament minnows Jordan.

At the World Cup for only the third time in the 21st century after 2010 and 2014 adventures, the Fennecs are looking to advance into the knockout stages of the competition for only the second time in their history, which is considered in our World Cup betting guide.

Ahead of Sunday morning's crunch clash at Kansas City Stadium, Vladimir Petkovic's troops are sitting in third position in the Group J standings on three points, behind Austria on goal difference.

As a result, Algeria need to record their second victory of the competition to qualify automatically for the last 32 as section runners-up, however, that placement would most likely led to an immediate meeting with European champions Spain.

Scoring 10 of the Fennecs' 24 goals in CAF qualifying for the World Cup, star player Mohamed Amoura has endured a difficult summer so far, picking up a hamstring injury during the defeat to Argentina on June 17.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

European dark horses Austria have now lost 10 of their past 17 tournament matches after failing against the genius of Messi and company as Dallas Stadium, where the Inter Miami man became the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer.

Following a first-half opener from Messi, the emphasis was on Das Team to break down a insanely-organised opponent, however, Ralf Rangnick's men stuttered once again when faced with a low block.

Nevertheless, Austria have performed admirably so far at their first World Cup in 28 years, picking up their first finals win since 1990 at the expense of Jordan on matchday one, when all-time leading goalscorer Marko Arnautovic netted late on to seal maximum points.

The two sides have met at the World Cup before in 1982, when goals from Walter Schachner and Johann Krankl secured a comfortable victory for Austria, just days before the Disgrace of Dijon in which collusion from Das Team and West Germany led to Algeria's exit.

As a result, there could be an unusual tension in the air at Kansas City Stadium as Austria look to derail Algeria's World Cup dreams once again, with Rangnick's side hoping to avoid back-to-back competitive defeats for the first time since September 2022.

Algeria World Cup form:

L W

Algeria form (all competitions):

W D W W L W

Austria World Cup form:

W L

Austria form (all competitions):

D W W W W L

Team News

© Imago / app

As alluded to earlier, Algeria are without the services of top attacker Amoura due to a hamstring problem picked up in the group stage.

In the absence of the 25-year-old, Riyad Mahrez becomes even more important to the Fennecs' forward line, with the 35-year-old providing an assist during the victory over Jordan.

Rayan Ait-Nouri of Manchester City is the highlight of a less-than-convincing back four, whilst the reliable Nabil Bentaleb could enter the midfield for Ramiz Zerrouki.

After managing just a single shot on target against Argentina last time out, Austria could shuffle their offensive pack in search of more threat on Sunday morning.

Following consecutive substitute appearances, former Stoke City man Arnautovic could be handed his full World Cup debut at the age of 37.

Another potential entree into Das Team's starting lineup, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka recently switched his international allegiances from England to Rangnick's Austria.

Algeria possible starting lineup:

Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait Nouri; Bentaleb, Benbouali, Mahrez, Maza, Chaibi; Gouiri

Austria possible starting lineup:

A Schlager; Posch, Danso, Alaba, Laimer; Seiwald, X Schlager, Schmid, Wanner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

We say: Algeria 1-1 Austria

With both sides arguably preferring a third-placed finish to avoid Spain, there could be some curious play near the end of Sunday's match at Kansas City Stadium.

Austria are a more reliable outfit than Algeria, however, the Fennecs' individual attacking quality should be enough to secure a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.