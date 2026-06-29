Transfer news and rumours: Leeds United 'want' Japan World Cup star, Crystal Palace 'retain interest' in Ligue 1 defender

By Darren Plant | 29 Jun 2026 12:03

Leeds United are reportedly keen to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki during the summer transfer window.

Suzuki is currently preparing to represent Japan in their World Cup last-32 tie against Brazil on Monday night.

However, the 23-year-old has already put himself in the shop window, both in Serie A last season and on the global stage.

According to TuttoSport, Suzuki is interested in a move to a Premier League club, with Leeds seemingly one of the frontrunners for his signature.

Nevertheless, the Yorkshire giants will reportedly have to pay at least €30m (£25.89m) if they want to tempt Parma into a sale.

Furthermore, Leeds would also have to determine who to sell out of Karl Darlow and Lucas Perri, both of whom had spells in the first team in 2025-26.

With Darlow allegedly in line to pen a new two-year contract at Elland Road, Perri's future at the club appears to be in some doubt.

© Imago

Crystal Palace to reignite interest in Cresswell?

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are allegedly still interested in signing Charlie Cresswell, a former Leeds defender.

In two seasons with Toulouse, the 23-year-old has significantly enhanced his reputation having struggled for game time prior to leaving Elland Road.

Eight goals and five assists have come from 66 appearances across all competitions, the former England Under-21 international's stock in Ligue 1 continuing to rise.

According to Sky Sports News, Crystal Palace continue to have Cresswell on their shortlist of targets.

The Eagles had initially been interested when Marc Guehi left Selhurst Park in January, and Maxence Lacroix's likely departure will only speed up their efforts to add central defenders to their squad.

New manager Pierre Sage is no stranger to Cresswell, with his Lens side having played against the former Millwall loanee.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Hull fail with big-money offer for Brazilian forward?

Staying with Toulouse, Hull City have reportedly failed with a £17.3m offer for striker Emersonn.

Hull are currently in the process of facilitating one major sale before close of business on Tuesday, a consequence of needing to generate funds to end the threat of a Premier League points deduction.

Nevertheless, the Tigers will be active in the transfer market once July starts as they bid to put together a squad capable of avoiding relegation back to the Championship.

According to Sky Sports News, Hull have seen an offer for Emersonn rejected in recent days.

In his first year in France, the 21-year-old contributed seven goals and three assists across 31 appearances in all competitions.

Despite that modest return, Toulouse seemingly have no intention of cashing in on the Brazilian attacker unless Hull significantly increasing their bid.