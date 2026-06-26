Leeds United transfer news: 'Major Nico Elvedi update' with Whites keen on deal

By Carter White | 26 Jun 2026 12:19 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 12:19

Leeds United have reportedly failed so far to make a move for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi.

Daniel Farke's side are set for an extremely busy summer transfer window, with the Elland Road club recently linked with an ambitious move for one of Barcelona's up-and-coming stars ahead of the new season.

As well as the continental market, Leeds are also supposedly keen on gutting the Championship for its best talents, with the Whites said to be battling Wolverhampton Wanderers for Derby County goalkeeper Jacob Zetterstrom.

Focusing on Elvedi for the moment, the 29-year-old is currently in North America at the 2026 World Cup, with his Switzerland side finishing top of Group B ahead of co-hosts Canada this week.

Elvedi and company defeated Jesse March's side last time out to secure the winners up, setting up a last-32 tie with a third-placed team from either Group E, F, G, I or J next Friday morning in Vancouver.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Leeds update on Elvedi deal?

According to German publication Rheinische Post via Sports Witness, Leeds United are yet to submit an official offer to Borussia Monchengladbach for the services of Elvedi ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Previous reports have suggested that the Whites are willing to fork out £7.3m for the talents of the 29-year-old, whose deal at the Bundesliga club is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2026-27 campaign.

It is understood that Elvedi is yet to decide where he wants his footballing future to lie, with the defender hoping to use this summer's World Cup as a platform to showcase his skills to potential suitors.

However, it is believed that the Swiss star would prefer a move to the Premier League if he were to depart Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, boosting Leeds' chance of securing the player.

Elvedi missed just one Bundesliga fixture during the 2025-26 season due to suspension, starting 33 games at the heart of his side's defence, providing two assists from a centre-back position.

© Imago

Planning for the future

After a 14th-placed finish in the Premier League on their return last season, Leeds are looking to push on and compete near the summit of the top flight during their second consecutive year at the level.

With the future of star defender Pascal Struijk uncertain, the Whites are eyeing up a number of potential replacements for the Dutchman, with Monchengladbach's Elvedi impressing over recent seasons.

The 29-year-old's market value could rise significantly should Switzerland enjoy a deep run in the World Cup knockout stages, starting with their round-of-32 clash at Vancouver Stadium next Friday morning.