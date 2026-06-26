Leeds emerge as surprise 'contenders' to sign Barcelona man during summer transfer window

By Matt Law | 26 Jun 2026 11:31 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 11:33

Leeds United have reportedly emerged as contenders to sign Barcelona attacker Roony Bardghji on loan during this summer's transfer window.

The 20-year-old made the move to Barcelona from Copenhagen last summer, and he represented the Catalan outfit on 28 occasions last season, scoring twice and registering four assists.

Bardghji played five times for Hansi Flick's side in the Champions League last season, while he played 21 matches in La Liga, scoring once and registering one assist.

The Sweden international is not considered to be first choice at Barcelona, though, and Anthony Gordon's arrival from Newcastle United will push him further down the pecking order.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are willing to sanction a loan departure this summer.

© Iconsport

Leeds 'express interest' in Barcelona's Bardghji

The report claims that there is interest from the Premier League, with Leeds expressing a desire to sign the youngster on loan for the 2026-27 campaign.

However, Barcelona are yet to receive an official offer for the attacker.

Bardghji was left out of the Sweden squad for the 2026 World Cup, so he is due to return to pre-season training with Barcelona on July 13, unless an exit is agreed before then.

Barcelona allegedly still have high hopes for Bardghji and are therefore unwilling to discuss a permanent exit for a player who has a contract at Camp Nou until June 2029.

© Imago

Bardghji 'available on loan' this summer

Ahead of a move to the Catalan outfit, the forward scored 15 goals and registered one assist in 84 appearances for Copenhagen, including a goal in the Champions League.

Leeds finished 14th in the Premier League last season to secure another campaign in the top flight.

Daniel Farke's side claimed 47 points from their 38 matches to comfortably survive, ultimately ending the season eight points above the bottom three.