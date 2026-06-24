Arsenal transfer news: Four reasons why Arsenal can still snatch Alvarez from under Barcelona's nose

By Axel Clody | 24 Jun 2026 10:50

Julian Alvarez has publicly requested a transfer from Atletico Madrid, and while Barcelona remain the odds-on favourites to sign the Argentine, Arsenal have four concrete reasons to believe they can still emerge victorious in what is fast becoming the most compelling transfer saga of the summer.

After Argentina's 2-0 World Cup victory over Austria in Arlington, Texas, Alvarez stopped to address reporters. 'This isn't the time to talk about this, but I can't hide either,' he said. 'I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at Atletico de Madrid, and I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream.'

While that dream is widely understood to point towards Barcelona, where he would succeed Robert Lewandowski, Arsenal are reportedly still in active discussions over a potential deal, according to TeamTalk.

Reason one: Atletico will not sell to Barcelona

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

The most significant factor working in Arsenal's favour is Atletico Madrid's flat refusal to do business with Barcelona.

After Alvarez went public with his transfer request, the Colchoneros released an unambiguous statement. 'There is no amount of money for which Barca can buy Julian Alvarez. He will not be transferred to Barcelona. Either they pay the release clause for €500m or there is no deal.'

Real Madrid's €150m offer was also rejected, with Atletico reportedly responding that it made them 'laugh even more than Barcelona'. The club's position is clear — they will not strengthen a direct La Liga rival under any circumstances.

Reason two: Atletico prefer a sale abroad

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

With Barcelona effectively ruled out and Atletico equally reluctant to sell to Real Madrid, the club's preference would be to sanction a transfer outside of Spain entirely.

According to the source article, Atletico would ideally sell Alvarez to either Arsenal or PSG if he is to depart this summer — a stance that places both clubs in a more favourable negotiating position than their Spanish counterparts.

Reason three: Atletico are open to a player-plus-cash deal

© Imago

Any transfer is expected to exceed £85m, but Arsenal may have a route to bringing that figure down. TeamTalk report that Atletico have made enquiries about several Gunners players in recent weeks, with Viktor Gyokeres and Ethan Nwaneri both attracting interest.

Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard have also been mentioned in dispatches. The Spanish club have indicated to Arsenal that they would consider taking one or even two players as part of any agreement, a significant lever that could make the deal more financially workable.

Reason four: Alvarez is not closing the door on Arsenal

© Iconsport / SUSA

Perhaps most importantly, Alvarez himself has not ruled out a move to Arsenal.

His public comments focused on his desire to leave Atletico rather than naming a specific destination, and while the inference has been that Barcelona represents his primary ambition, the 26-year-old is understood to be open to other top European clubs should a move to the Camp Nou prove impossible.

With Atletico's stance on Barcelona showing no signs of softening, Arsenal remain a credible and realistic plan B — and increasingly, a genuine contender in their own right.