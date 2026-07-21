Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta to 'reignite interest' in £77m winger after recent Morgan Rogers disappointment

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jul 2026 02:52

Arsenal are actively seeking to recruit a marquee attacking option on the left flank before the summer transfer window officially closes.

Mikel Arteta is determined to strengthen his frontline following a historic Premier League title triumph last term.

However, the Gunners recently suffered a major transfer setback after primary target Morgan Rogers snubbed a move to North London to join London rivals Chelsea in a £117m deal.

Negotiations for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola have also hit a standstill amid rising competition from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Arsenal 'reignite interest' in Athletic Club winger Williams

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has established fresh contact regarding Athletic Club wide forward Nico Williams.

The 23-year-old international was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona after winning Euro 2024 before eventually signing a new long-term deal in Bilbao.

That agreement contains a release clause valued at approximately €90m (£77m), a fee well within the financial reach of the North London heavyweights.

Williams enjoys an outstanding reputation in Spain, having amassed 37 goals and 37 assists in 199 senior appearances for the Basque outfit.

The source indicates that a potential move to the Premier League holds great appeal to the player, with Arsenal viewed as an ideal destination.

Williams to Arsenal: Gunners target could offer ideal pace and directness

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Williams arrives back from international duty brimming with confidence after playing a pivotal role in Spain's World Cup final victory over Argentina on Sunday.

Despite suffering an injury-plagued domestic campaign restricted to 20 La Liga starts, the electric winger proved his fitness and quality on the grandest stage under Luis de la Fuente.

The attacker entered as a second-half substitute in the showpiece event, producing a clever header from a tight angle to assist Ferran Torres for the extra-time winner.

Williams's explosive pace and direct dribbling make him a tailor-made fit for Arteta's high-intensity attacking system.

The source now suggests that the North London club are carefully evaluating whether to trigger his release clause to complete a statement signing ahead of the new campaign.