Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta lines up shock 'freebie' amid latest William Saliba injury update

By Lewis Blain | 20 Jul 2026 07:12

Arsenal could be forced into the transfer market sooner than expected after William Saliba suffered an injury scare during France's World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain.

The Gunners are awaiting the results of further assessments on their star defender, whose back problem has been troubling him for several months.

If the worst fears are realised, then manager Mikel Arteta may already have a familiar solution in mind.

Arsenal consider move for John Stones

© Imago / Every Second Media

According to emerging reports, Arsenal are weighing up a move for free agent John Stones as they explore potential defensive reinforcements.

The England international is currently available after leaving Manchester City and would represent a low-risk option given his experience at the highest level.

Stones also has a strong understanding of Arteta's tactical approach from their time working together at the Etihad Stadium, which could allow him to integrate quickly into the squad.

At 32, he would not be viewed as a long-term solution, but his versatility, composure on the ball and ability to step into midfield make him an attractive short-term option.

The fact he is available without a transfer fee only strengthens the appeal, particularly if the Gunners decide they need immediate cover in defence.

What's the latest on William Saliba's injury?

© Imago / ZUMA Press

Saliba was forced off in the first half against Spain after appearing to aggravate his ongoing back issue, with fears initially emerging that he could face several months on the sidelines.

However, there has since been some encouragement.

Reports in France claim Saliba may avoid surgery, with Arsenal and the player instead favouring a more conservative treatment plan. A final decision is expected after discussions between the club and medical staff early next week.

While the initial prognosis sparked fears of an absence lasting up to five months, the latest reports suggest that outcome is no longer the most likely scenario.

Instead of undergoing surgery immediately, Saliba is expected to explore a long-term rehabilitation programme first, although the exact recovery timeline remains unclear until Arsenal complete their own assessment.

That uncertainty explains why Stones has emerged as a potential option.

If Saliba's injury proves less severe than first feared, Arsenal may decide against making a move, but if the France international is facing an extended spell on the sidelines, bringing in a proven Premier League winner like Stones on a free transfer could prove to be a smart piece of business.

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