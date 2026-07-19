Arsenal transfer news: Deal agreed for 18-year-old centre-back after Tottenham 'rejection'

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jul 2026 15:19 , Last updated: 19 Jul 2026 15:20

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old centre-back Elijah Upson after the player turned down the chance to sign a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners are preparing for pre-season on the back of a worrying defensive blow, as William Saliba exacerbated an existing back injury in France's World Cup 2026 semi-final defeat to Spain.

Saliba was initially thought to be undergoing surgery following the World Cup, and there were fears that the 25-year-old could have been absent for up to five months had he gone under the knife.

However, Saliba and Arsenal would now prefer a more conservative course of treatment, although it it still not clear how long the former Saint-Etienne starlet could be sidelined for.

Mikel Arteta also has Ben White working his way back from a serious knee injury, while Jurrien Timber was forced to withdraw from the Netherlands' World Cup squad due to a long-standing groin problem.

Arsenal 'agree deal' for Elijah Upson after Tottenham rejection

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal at least have Cristhian Mosquera fit and raring to go, but according to Fabrizio Romano, Arteta is about to bolster his ranks with the capture of another young defender.

The transfer expert reports that a deal for 18-year-old Upson is almost complete, as the teenage centre-back put pen to paper on his Arsenal contract on Saturday, and an official announcement is imminent.

Upson came through the youth system at Tottenham and was out of contract this summer, but he rejected the chance to stay on at Hotspur Way in favour of the controversial move across North London.

The 2008-born defender is set to become Arsenal's third signing of the summer window, after the Premier League champions secured permanent deals for Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier.

Upson is the son of ex-Arsenal defender Matthew Upson, who made 56 appearances for the Gunners and won two English top-flight titles in 1997-98 and 2001-02, playing 14 matches in the latter campaign.

Who is Arsenal-bound defender Elijah Upson?

??⚪️ Elijah Upson to Arsenal, here we go! Agreement signed today for 18 year old centre back to join Gunners project.



Upson turned down new contract at Spurs to join #AFC for long term, all set to be announced. pic.twitter.com/meDu4CnrH5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2026

Upson has been a regular for Tottenham's Under-18 side over the past two seasons, making 17 appearances in the 2024-25 Under-18 Premier League campaign and managing one assist.

Last term, the centre-back also appeared in six UEFA Youth League matches, scoring once in a 4-2 win over Monaco before Spurs lost to Real Betis in the intermediate stage.

Upson also made his first two appearances for Tottenham's Under-21s last season, helping the Lilywhites keep clean sheets against West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City, but he never made a senior Spurs matchday squad.

At international level, Upson has won two caps for the England Under-18 side and scored the winner on his debut in a 1-0 victory over France on October 9.

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