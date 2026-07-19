Everton transfer news: How David Moyes’s side could use familiar transfer route to offload £7.9m defender

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Jul 2026 15:17 , Last updated: 19 Jul 2026 15:18

Everton defender Adam Aznou is reportedly on PSV Eindhoven’s shortlist of transfer targets this summer.

The 20-year-old was signed by the Toffees from Bayern Munich for an initial €9m (£7.9m) last summer, but he failed to establish himself as a first-team regular on Merseyside.

Aznou failed to make a single Premier League appearance for Everton last season, watching on as an unused substitute on 22 occasions.

Across all competitions, Aznou was limited to just 34 minutes of first-team action under manager David Moyes in an FA Cup penalty-shootout defeat to Sunderland in the third round.

Vitaliy Mykolenko and Jarrad Branthwaite, when fit, were preferred at left-back over Aznou, who now appears to be facing an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Aznou could benefit from PSV loan amid Everton uncertainty

According to Sport Witness, Dutch champions PSV are on the lookout for a new left-back and have earmarked Aznou as a potential target.

Previous reports from the Netherlands had claimed that Aznou was at the ‘top of the list’ for PSV, though it is understood that he is not currently the number-one choice for PSV technical director Earnest Stewart this summer.

Aznou is instead one of several options on PSV’s radar and the club have previously done business with Everton.

Indeed, Branthwaite spent the 2022-23 season on loan at PSV and enhanced his development as a first-team player before returning to Everton and becoming a key defensive asset under Sean Dyche and then Moyes.

It is thought that a similar loan experience could be beneficial to Aznou, who has struggled to force his way into Moyes’s senior plans.

© Imago / Sportimage

PSV ‘considering’ Bueno as well as Aznou this summer

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Hugo Bueno has also been ‘considered as an option’ for PSV this summer.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether PSV will proceed with a formal offer, but the former Feyenoord defender could be available for around €12m (£10.2m).

PSV have the funds available to make permanent signings having sold Ismael Saibari, Armando Obispo and Adamo Nagalo this summer, the former has joined Bayern Munich for an initial €50m.