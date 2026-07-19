Tottenham make 'reluctant' Lucas Bergvall decision amid Nottingham Forest, Newcastle interest

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Jul 2026 14:53

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly changed their stance on Lucas Bergvall and are now prepared to let him leave during the summer transfer window.

Spurs paid around £8.5m to sign Bergvall in 2024, but his future has come under scrutiny after he managed just 17 starts in 33 competitive appearances last season.

The North London club were initially reluctant to sell the Swedish midfielder, but have reportedly reconsidered their position after Bergvall asked to leave.

Nottingham Forest have already been linked with a move for the 20-year-old, with an offer in the region of £40m reportedly rejected.

Forest received a club-record £116m from the sale of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City this summer and are keen to reinvest in their midfield.

Lucas Bergvall: Forest eye another bid?

© Imago / Mark Pain

According to Football Insider, Forest have been encouraged by Tottenham's revised stance and are preparing a second bid for Bergvall.

Forest could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United, who have reportedly seen a verbal offer worth £46m turned down by Spurs.

The Magpies lost Sandro Tonali to Tottenham earlier this summer, and the two clubs could yet do more business if Newcastle step up their interest in Bergvall.

If Forest are to prise Bergvall away from Spurs, they may have to surpass Newcastle's offer to bring Tottenham to the negotiating table.

Lucas Bergvall set for Tottenham exit?

© Imago

The 20-year-old is widely regarded as one of Europe's brightest emerging talents and previously won Tottenham's Supporters' Player of the Season award for the 2024-25 campaign.

However, he struggled for regular game time last season, particularly under Roberto De Zerbi, and a summer departure is now becoming an increasingly realistic possibility.

Newcastle have already missed out on several transfer targets, including Johan Manzambi, and will need to be wary of competition from Forest in the race for Bergvall's signature.