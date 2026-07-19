England World Cup 2026 prize money: How much did Thomas Tuchel's side win at 2026 tournament?

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jul 2026 13:18

For the first time in 60 years, England are occupying a place on the World Cup podium, but to say that the Three Lions are proudly occupying a place on the World Cup podium may be a slight overstatement.

Despite overcoming France 6-4 in what will surely be remembered as the greatest World Cup third-place playoff in history, Thomas Tuchel's troops travel home with more than a tinge of regret after the manner of their semi-final exit to 2022 winners Argentina.

However, a bronze medal is still nothing to be scoffed at for England, who also head home with a healthy eight-figure financial sum thanks to their enthralling 10-goal triumph on Saturday evening.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at how much prize money England won at the World Cup.

How much prize money did England win at the World Cup?

As bronze medallists, England have been rewarded with a prize pot of $29m, which converts to £21.6m as of July 19, 2026.

Furthermore, all nations were granted $1.5m (£1.2m) before the tournament began to cover preparatory costs, meaning that England will travel home with a total sum of £22.8m.

FIFA announced a 50% increase in prize money from the 2022 edition, and you can view the full World Cup 2026 prize money breakdown here.

Where does England's World Cup 2026 prize money go?

World Cup prize money will be paid directly to the Football Association (FA), who will then allocate sums to players, staff and infrastructure as per agreed-upon plans before the tournament began.

Following England's quarter-final win over Norway, reports claimed that the squad would be in line for around £15m in bonuses if the Three Lions went all the way, while Tuchel would pocket £3m and his backroom team £1m.

As the World Cup winners earn a total of $50m (£37.2m), the FA would have allocated just over 50% of their prize pot to players and staff in the event of a tournament triumph, but that is no longer the case.

Nevertheless, Tuchel and his team will still be in line for a hefty payday thanks to their bronze-medal placement, and the FA is expected to invest the rest into grassroots programmes, youth developments, coaching schemes and other structural improvements.

England's all-time World Cup prize money winnings

Meaningful World Cup prize money has only been awarded since the 1982 tournament, when England were awarded just £600,000 owing to their exit in the second group stage.

Fast-forward 44 years, and the Three Lions have won a total of $111.2m (£82.7m) in prize money across their last 11 World Cup appearances, having failed to qualify for the 1994 edition.