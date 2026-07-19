Man United news: Kobbie Mainoo's true World Cup feelings 'revealed' after late England injury blow

By Darren Plant | 19 Jul 2026 09:43

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has allegedly been left "demoralised" by his lack of game time with England at the World Cup.

On Saturday night, the Three Lions concluded their best campaign since 1966 with a remarkable 6-4 victory over France in the third-place playoff.

For a number of reasons, Mainoo had been expected to play some part of the fixture in Miami.

However, the 21-year-old was absent from the squad list courtesy of an unspecified injury.

As a result, the Red Devils academy graduate has failed to feature in any of England's eight fixtures at the tournament.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Mainoo England future under Tuchel very much in doubt

According to Sky Sports News, Mainoo has been left "so demoralised" by aspects of his experience at the World Cup.

The report alleges that the centre-midfielder became "increasingly disillusioned" over his chances of game time on the biggest stage.

Although it is stressed that the player has not signalled any desire not to represent his country, he has now only featured for more than 45 minutes in one of 12 squad selections under Tuchel.

Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson were viewed ahead of him during the World Cup.

While Henderson is now 36 years of age and could plausibly retire from the international stage, it remains to be seen whether Mainoo will advance up the pecking order.

© Imago / APL

What next for Mainoo and Man United?

As with all of England's World Cup squad, they will now spend a number of weeks away from football ahead of 2026-27.

Man United have already commenced their pre-season schedule with a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham on Saturday.

Although Michael Carrick's squad have fixtures until August 15, Mainoo may not be considered for a return until the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Their first contest is at Hull City on August 22.