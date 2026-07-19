Morgan Rogers to Chelsea: How much Middlesbrough will make from England attacker's transfer to Stamford Bridge

By Darren Plant | 19 Jul 2026 10:39

Middlesbrough will reportedly receive more than £20m if Morgan Rogers completes a transfer from Aston Villa to Chelsea.

The versatile attacker has just completed a World Cup campaign with England, which concluded with the Three Lions beating France by a 6-4 scoreline in Saturday's third-place playoff.

Prior to that incredible fixture in Miami, reports emerged which claimed that Chelsea had agreed a £117m deal with Villa for one of their star players.

While Unai Emery will be disappointed to see Rogers leave Villa Park, it is perceived to be a necessary sale due to Villa having plans to spend big on three new central midfielders.

Nevertheless, Villa will not be recouping all of the £117m that Chelsea will be spending on Rogers.

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How much will Middlesbrough receive from Rogers, Chelsea transfer?

As per Sky Sports News, Middlesbrough are expected to receive approximately £20.3m should Rogers finalise a switch to Stamford Bridge,

When Middlesbrough sold Rogers to Villa in a £15.5m deal in January 2024, a clause was included where they would receive 20% of the profit from a future sale.

Therefore, Kim Hellberg will sees his transfer warchest boosted by over £20m as he bids to put together a squad capable of challenging for the Championship title.

Middlesbrough have already recouped £17m for academy graduate Hayden Hackney, who has signed for Everton.

According to reports, Middlesbrough agreed to a £5m deal to sign Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton & Hove Albion, with £4m being spent on Hull City's Kyle Joseph.

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When will Rogers sign for Chelsea?

With England due to fly back from the United States over the next 24 hours, Rogers is likely to sign for Chelsea as soon as possible.

A medical could plausibly take place on Monday or Tuesday, with an official announcement occurring soon afterwards.

Rogers is then likely to have three weeks away before joining Xabi Alonso's squad for the final part of pre-season.