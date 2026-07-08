Wolves transfer news: Unwanted Aston Villa attacker being 'circled' by three Championship clubs

By Darren Plant | 08 Jul 2026 18:20

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified Aston Villa attacker Lewis Dobbin as a potential summer transfer target.

Despite the early additions of Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez, Wolves are yet to make another signing under new head coach Cesar Peixoto.

That could change in due course, a consequence of the squad starting pre-season on Monday, and high-profile players are being linked with a move to Molineux.

However, the majority of the fanbase will be eager to see a number of domestic signings made, a result of the influx of foreign talent last summer.

According to the Lancashire Post, Wolves are seemingly ready to join the race for Dobbin.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Which Championship clubs want Lewis Dobbin?

The 23-year-old spent the last campaign on loan at Preston North End, where he contributed 10 goals and eight assists from 39 appearances.

Nevertheless, the report suggests that Preston are unlikely to re-sign the player, either on a permanent or temporary basis.

Wolves and Southampton are said to be monitoring the situation, as are Middlesbrough with a different report crediting their interest.

Aston Villa have allegedly set Dobbin's asking price in the region of £9m to £10m.

That is despite the Englishman's only productive campaign in senior football coming during 2025-26.

Dobbin has also failed to make a single competitive appearance for Villa since his transfer from Everton two years ago.

© Imago

Would Dobbin be a good signing for Wolves?

While Wolves fans will be expecting higher-profile signings this summer, Dobbin would tick a lot of boxes.

Not only does he have 66 Championship matches under his belt, he is capable of playing in all positions in the final third.

Furthermore, Wolves also need to add domestic players to their ranks to ensure that they fulfil registration rules for the EFL.