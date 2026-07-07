Wolves transfer news: Canada World Cup star 'targeted' as Championship club renew interest

By Darren Plant | 07 Jul 2026 09:38

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in Hajduk Split midfielder Niko Sigur.

The relegated Premier League club commenced pre-season training under new head coach Cesar Peixoto on Monday as they prepare for 2026-27 in the Championship.

Although Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez have already been added to the squad, a wide array of incomings are anticipated over the coming weeks.

According to Sky Sports News, the West Midlands outfit are toying with a formal approach for Sigur during the summer transfer window.

© Imago

Who is Niko Sigur?

The defensive-minded midfielder has just played a role in helping Canada reach the last 16 of the World Cup.

After substitute outings against Qatar and South Africa, the 22-year-old started the game with Morocco, which Canada lost by a 3-0 scoreline.

Nevertheless, now with 22 caps to his name, Sigur's reputation is on the rise, helped by his time at Hajduk Split.

He has contributed five goals and five assists from 114 appearances for the Croatian giants, where he is contracted until 2028.

However, Wolves are seemingly ready to make an official bid for a player who they were also keen on during the winter market.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Wolves scouring the World Cup market?

In recent days, a report emerged which suggested that Wolves were interested in an 18-year-old right-sided defender that had started two games at the World Cup.

Although they have been linked with players not at the tournament, it would suggest that they had been monitoring developments in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With regards to Sigur, central midfield is a position that desperately needs strengthening, the assumption being that Joao Gomes will eventually leave Molineux.