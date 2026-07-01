Wolves transfer news: Former Sheffield Wednesday star 'interesting' Premier League, Championship clubs

By Darren Plant | 01 Jul 2026 10:12

Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly among a number of clubs who are interested in signing former Sheffield Wednesday winger Anthony Musaba.

With Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez, who scored for Mexico in Tuesday's World Cup win over Ecuador, having already moved to Molineux, the relegated Premier League club have enjoyed a positive start to the summer transfer window.

However, at a time when key players are being linked with moves elsewhere and there is uncertainty surrounding Sasa Kalajdzic, new head coach Cesar Peixoto is expected to make a wide array of additions.

Given the amount of foreign players in Wolves' first-team squad, they could benefit from additions who have experience of the Championship.

According to SoccerNews.Nl, that could see the West Midlands outfit move for Musaba over the coming weeks.

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Wolves, West Ham among clubs chasing Musaba?

The report alleges that Wolves, as well as Championship rivals West Ham United, hold a level of interest in signing the 25-year-old.

Musaba, who is now at Fenerbahce, is no stranger to the second tier of English football having spent two seasons with Sheffield Wednesday between 2023 and 2025.

During that time, the former Netherlands Under-21 international contributed 10 goals and 11 assists from his 72 appearances in the division.

Last season was spent in the Turkish Super Lig with Samsunspor and Fenerbahce, where he chipped in with a combined total of eight goals and 10 assists from 45 outings across all competitions.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that a move away from Super Lig is likely, bringing the likes of Wolves, West Ham and newly-promoted Premier League side Hull City into the equation.

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Why Musaba is the ideal signing for Wolves

Musaba has incredibly already represented eight clubs during his career, spending time in the Netherlands, France, Belgium, England and Turkey.

However, he has made a positive impression at the majority of his previous teams, while there can be no doubt that his career has remained on an upward trajectory since leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

If he sees the next phase of it in England, Wolves should do what they can to sign a player whose versatility in the final third could prove pivotal across the course of 2026-27. He also has the potential to replace Mateus Mane should the starlet be sold.

With Fenerbahce having paid over £4m to sign him in February, any club will naturally have to pay in excess of that figure to get a deal over the line.