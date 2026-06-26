Wolves transfer news: Hugo Bueno asking price 'set' amid Serie A speculation

By Darren Plant | 26 Jun 2026 10:07

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly set Hugo Bueno's asking price for the summer transfer window at £15m.

With Wolves having received their Championship schedule and EFL Cup first-round draw on Thursday, new head coach Cesar Peixoto can begin to plan for the new season accordingly.

Despite being proactive in signing Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez, Wolves' transfer business appears to have slowed down since the change in the dugout.

Nevertheless, a report on Thursday claimed that Wolves were one of two West Midlands club who were tracking the progress of an upcoming MLS star.

However, a number of sales are inevitable, and Wolves chiefs are having to handle interest in Bueno.

© Imago / Action Plus

Wolves set Bueno asking price amid Fiorentina interest

According to Football Insider, Wolves will demand £15m if any clubs insist on making an approach for the left-back.

Fiorentina have already been heavily linked with the 23-year-old as they look to put together a squad capable of challenging for a return to Europe.

From a value-for-money perspective, Bueno has proven to be one of Wolves' best pieces of business since 2019.

Since arriving for a low fee as a teenager, 87 appearances have been made for the first team, and Wolves will be effectively generating pure profit if they choose to sell Bueno this summer.

The player, who has also spent time on loan at Feyenoord during his time at Molineux, has two years left on his contract.

© Imago

Why Wolves could keep Hugo Bueno

If Fiorentina are prepared to bid somewhere close to Bueno's asking price, the chances are that Wolves will cash in on his signature.

At the same time, Wolves have very few players in their squad who count as a homegrown player, a necessity when competing in the EFL.

When there remains the possibility of Mateus Mane being sold, Bueno's exit could leave Wolves in somewhat of a predicament when it comes to squad size.

His exit would essentially mean that there would be more chance of Wolves delving into their academy to include such players in their matchday squads, or re-signing a homegrown talent that is currently elsewhere.