Wolves transfer news: MLS 2026 star Sergi Solans 'being eyed' by Cesar Peixoto, Birmingham City

By Darren Plant | 25 Jun 2026 13:19

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City are allegedly interested in signing Real Salt Lake star Sergi Solans.

On Thursday, Wolves and Blues both learned who they will play on the opening day of the 2026-27 Championship campaign after the EFL released their respective schedules.

However, Cesar Peixoto and Chris Davies are both focused on strengthening their respective squads ahead of the new season.

Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez have already moved to Molineux in major statements of intent from Wolves.

According to The 72, the two West Midlands clubs are both keen on adding Solans to their squads.

Who is Sergi Solans?

Having come through the Girona academy setup without making a senior appearance, Solans has taken his time to make an impact.

Nevertheless, in his first year with Real Salt Lake, the 23-year-old is currently one of the stars of the 2026 MLS campaign.

© Imago

A total of six goals and four assists have been contributed from 14 appearances, Solans playing a key role in helping Real Salt Lake sit in third position in the Western Conference table.

The report suggests that Real Salt Lake would be willing to do business for a fee in the region of £4m.

With the player having a year left on his contract, it remains to be seen whether he would prefer to see out his deal at Real Salt Lake or take any opportunity to return to Europe.

Is Solans worth his asking price?

Although Solans was signed by Real Salt Lake in the MLS SuperDraft ahead of the 2026 season, they would not have anticipated such an impact.

On his first start against Atlanta United, he had contributed a goal and an assist inside the first half hour, and the striker has only continued to enhance his stock.

However, it should be noted that, despite his impressive record, he has only netted once in his last seven outings.

That would suggest that Wolves, Birmingham and Championship clubs in general may have reservations about spending £4m on him at this stage of the summer.