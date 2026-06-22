Wolves transfer news: Why have Atletico Madrid 'put on hold' their efforts to sign Joao Gomes?

By Darren Plant | 22 Jun 2026 15:07

Atletico Madrid are allegedly having second thoughts over whether to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes.

The English club are happy to cash in on the Brazil international for the right price, a consequence of their relegation from the Premier League.

Prior to the end of the campaign, it was reported that Atletico had already agreed a fee for the 25-year-old.

Wolves stand to make a substantial profit on the reported £15m that they paid for Gomes in January 2023.

However, as per Mundo Deportivo, Atletico are in no rush to get a deal over the line due to their failed efforts to sign Bernardo Silva, who has joined Real Madrid.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Why are Atletico Madrid reconsidering Gomes transfer

The report suggests that Atletico are annoyed over super-agent Jorge Mendes allowing Bernardo to sign for their rivals.

Bernardo and Gomes - also represented by Mendes - had been earmarked to strengthen Diego Simeone's midfield.

Instead, Atletico's bid to sign Gomes has been 'put on hold', while they have no intention of paying €40m (£34.54m) for the player.

While Wolves may be willing to reach a compromise over the fee, it is unclear to what extent they could reduce Gomes's asking price to get a deal over the line.

Atletico are said to have a number of alternatives lined up, including Sporting Lisbon's Morten Hjulmand, but they also have no plans to pay the same fee for the Denmark international.

© Imago / Sportimage

Will Wolves change Gomes stance?

With Wolves are going through a reset under new head coach Cesar Peixoto, there is an acceptance that Gomes will leave Molineux.

Naturally, Wolves want to generate the biggest fee possible, but they stand to benefit if they can facilitate an early sale as they bid to strengthen many areas of their squad.

Galatasaray are reportedly lurking for Gomes in the background, although it is unclear whether the player would want to move to Turkey.

If Atletico are willing to pay £30m, Wolves may reach a compromise, although this has the potential to be a drawn-out saga when there could also be Premier League interest.