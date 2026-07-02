Man City shirt numbers available to Elliot Anderson as record transfer is confirmed by Citizens and Nottingham Forest

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jul 2026 14:45 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 14:54

Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have confirmed that an agreement is in place for Elliot Anderson to complete his transfer to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

It was widely reported last week that the Citizens submitted an improved offer worth a club-record £116m, which has been accepted by the Tricky Trees.

Anderson’s transfer will eclipsing the £100m fee paid by Man City for Jack Grealish in 2021, while it will also represent a record transfer for a British player, surpassing Real Madrid's £115m deal for Jude Bellingham in 2023.

The 23-year-old is currently representing England at the 2026 World Cup and played the full 90 minutes in Wednesday’s 2-1 comeback triumph over DR Congo in the last 32.

However, Man City have confirmed that Anderson has completed his medical and the formalities of his transfer to the club will be finalised after the World Cup when he return to England.

© Iconsport / Azzuu

Anderson completes Man City medical ahead of transfer from Forest

A statement from Man City read: “Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of Elliot Anderson.

“Anderson, 23, is currently competing at the FIFA World Cup with England and has completed a medical in Kansas. The formalities of the move will be finalised upon his return to England.

“In the meantime, everyone at Manchester City wishes Elliot and the England squad the very best of luck in their World Cup campaign and we look forward to welcoming him to Manchester in due course.”

A separate statement from Nottingham Forest released just a few minutes later read: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Manchester City for the transfer of Elliot Anderson.

“The necessary formalities will be completed in due course, allowing Elliot's full focus to remain on representing England at the FIFA World Cup.

“The club will pay tribute to Elliot's outstanding contribution over the past two seasons at the appropriate time.

“Until then, everyone at Nottingham Forest wishes Elliot and the England squad every success for the remainder of the tournament.”

After establishing himself as one of the hottest midfield properties on the Premier League market, Anderson departs Forest after making a total of 92 appearances across all competitions over a two-year period, including 38 Premier League outings last season for a side who finished 16th in the top-flight table and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

Anderson will become Man City's first signing under new manager Enzo Maresca, who was officially unveiled as Pep Guardiola's successor on Monday.

© Iconsport

Shirt numbers available to Anderson at Man City

Man City are yet to officially confirm which shirt number Anderson will be wearing, but there are several options available to the midfielder.

However, unless Mateo Kovacic makes a swift exit from the Etihad, the No.8 shirt worn by Anderson at Forest, and currently with England, is unavailable at Man City,

Anderson previously donned the number 32 at Newcastle United and this jersey is available for selection at Man City – last worn by Maximo Perrone in 2022-23 by famously sported by Carlos Tevez between 2009-10 and 2012-13.

No.2 and No.5 are also vacant at Man City, though the club may prefer to save those for any potential defensive reinforcements this summer.

The next available number in numerical order is No.12, which Anderson briefly wore during a loan spell at Bristol Rovers in the 2021-22 campaign.

Numbers 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 28, 29, 30 and 31 are also among the other options available to Anderson at Man City.

However, 23 cannot be selected, as this number has been retired by Man City following the tragic passing of former midfielder Marc-Vivien Foe in 2003.