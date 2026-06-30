Manchester City clear‑out: Four-time Premier League champion and senior stars could leave after Enzo Maresca appointment

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jun 2026 01:54

Nathan Ake is widely expected to leave Manchester City amid strong interest from domestic and foreign clubs.

The Dutch defender has won four Premier League titles since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2020, making 177 appearances for the Cityzens.

However, Enzo Maresca's arrival at the Etihad is believed to come with a clear out of several ageing players under the old regime as the Italian manager aims to reshape the squad in his image.

City are close to a record-breaking £116m deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson to kickstart the summer window.

However, Maresca must now oversee a significant squad transition as several senior figures consider their long-term futures.

Maresca faces 'immediate squad decisions' amid defensive departures

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The Daily Mail are reporting that Ake, as well as Ruben Dias and Rico Lewis could all depart during the summer transfer window.

Forest are rumoured to be monitoring defender Lewis after failing to secure his signature during the previous summer window.

Furthermore, Spanish giants Real Madrid are circling influential centre-back Dias regarding a potential high-profile defensive reunion.

In other transfer news, the source suggests that Tottenham Hotspur must meet a steep £60m valuation if they wish to successfully conclude a deal for winger Savinho.

Furthermore, Mateo Kovacic and Omar Marmoush's futures are reportedly uncertain, with the Croatia international believed to be considering his future.

What about midfield star Rodri?

© Imago / Craig Mercer

The club have received a major blow with Rodri set to undergo surgery immediately after the World Cup.

The defensive midfielder will miss the start of the season, complicating transition plans for the incoming coaching staff.

With his contract expiring next summer, failing to secure a fresh agreement risks losing the Ballon d'Or winner for free.