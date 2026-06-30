Paraguayan goalkeeper hero silences Chilavert to secure historic World Cup moment

By Alexis Pereira | 30 Jun 2026 01:24 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 01:24

Less than a year ago, the man who became the hero of Paraguay's historic elimination of Germany on Monday had not even made his senior international debut. To earn the chance to shine and fire Albirroja into the last 16 of the World Cup, Orlando Gill first had to overcome the fierce criticism of a national legend and questions about his very right to wear the gloves.

After Paraguay's 4-1 opening defeat to the United States, former goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert — the undisputed first-choice stopper for the national side between 1991 and 2003 — launched a scathing attack on manager Gustavo Alfaro and his chosen number one.

'The manager's uncertainty in choosing his first-choice goalkeeper already shows his emotional instability. The problem with Gill is that he does not speak — he plays in silence, and football is about communication,' — Chilavert, speaking to Paraguayan radio station Nanduti. [Note: original Spanish wording could not be verified; translated from Portuguese source.]

Gill's response was delivered on the pitch. Following Chilavert's comments, he kept clean sheets in each of Paraguay's next two matches — a 1-0 victory over Turkey and a goalless draw with Australia — before the iconic performance against Germany. The 26-year-old saved penalties from Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade, setting up the qualification that was confirmed when Jonathan Tah blazed his spot kick over and Jose Canale converted the decisive kick.

'I analysed each player, each way of striking the ball, every detail — and that was fundamental to qualifying,' — Gill, speaking pitchside after the match. [Note: original Spanish wording could not be verified; translated from Portuguese source.]

In open play, Gill was equally decisive with six saves throughout the contest. He pushed away a point-blank Havertz header with an outstanding parry. He claimed comfortably when Jonathan Tah, Waldemar Anton and Havertz tested him from crosses. He was also alert when Joshua Kimmich almost surprised him with a chip towards the top corner.

'It is an immense feeling. It was a complicated match — they attacked from every angle,' — Gill, after the final whistle. [Note: original Spanish wording could not be verified; translated from Portuguese source.]

Who is Orlando Gill, Paraguay's World Cup hero?

Born in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Gill came through the youth academy of his hometown club of the same name before moving in 2024 to another side sharing that name: San Lorenzo de Almagro in Argentina. After spending his first year with the Argentine club's reserve team, he claimed the first-team starting berth in 2025, a season in which the club had sought to bring in Keylor Navas but could not complete the deal for financial reasons.

It was during that same year that Gill received his first senior international call-ups. With experienced stopper Gatito Fernandez having lost his regular place at club level with Cerro Porteno, Gill displaced the former Botafogo goalkeeper as Paraguay's first choice in September.

During the build-up to the World Cup, he served as back-up in three friendlies and started four others — enough for Alfaro to hand him the gloves for the tournament itself. It is safe to say that decision has been fully vindicated.