Germany vs. Paraguay: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup clash

By Ben Sully | 29 Jun 2026 00:03

Germany will go head-to-head with Paraguay in Monday's Round of 32 clash at the 2026 World Cup.

The 2014 winners finished top of Group E, while La Albirroja progressed as one of the eight best third-placed sides.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know to tune in to the knockout round tie between Germany and Paraguay.

What time does Germany vs. Paraguay kick off?

The game will get underway at 4.30pm local time on Monday, making it a 9.30pm start for UK viewers.

Where is Germany vs. Paraguay being played?

The game will take place at Gillette Stadium (known as Boston Stadium for the tournament) in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The venue has already hosted five games at the 2026 World Cup, including France's 4-1 win over Norway on Friday.

How to watch Germany vs. Paraguay in the UK

TV channels

UK viewers will be able to watch the Round of 32 tie on BBC One.

Online streaming

You can also stream the match on the BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and games consoles.

Alternatively, you can head to the BBC Sport website to watch the fixture.

Highlights

There will be a full game replay available on BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, match highlights will be available on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, ITVX and TikTok, the latter of which is showing recaps of every game as part of an agreement with FIFA.

There will also be highlights on BBC Football and ITV Sport YouTube channels.

What is at stake for Germany and Paraguay?

Germany are competing in the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2014 after winning Group E with a six-point tally.

They will be aiming to continue their impressive record in the knockout stage, having reached the semi-finals in each of the previous four World Cups in which they have made it beyond the group phase.

Paraguay, meanwhile, secured one of the best third-placed spots with a goalless draw in their final group match against Australia.

La Albirroja will be dreaming of replicating their run to the quarter-finals in their last World Cup appearance in 2010, when they were knocked out by eventual winners Spain.

> Our full preview of Germany vs. Paraguay can be viewed here