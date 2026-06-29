Fulham transfer news: Alvaro Arbeloa holds 'competitive advantage' in bid to bring Real Madrid attacker to Premier League

By Ben Sully | 30 Jun 2026 00:50 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 00:55

Alvaro Arbeloa reportedly has a competitive advantage in his efforts to sign Real Madrid attacker Cesar Palacios for Fulham.

The former Real Madrid boss looks set to take over the reins at Craven Cottage, although he is yet to be officially named as Marco Silva's replacement.

Prior to working with the senior side, Arbeloa spent time coaching in Real Madrid's academy system, including the club's Castilla (B) side.

Arbeloa appears keen to utilise his Real Madrid connections to bolster Fulham's squad ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

The 43-year-old is already looking to bring midfielder Manuel Angel with him to Craven Cottage this summer.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Arbeloa keen on Palacios reunion

According to Noticias de Navarra, Arbeloa is also keen to sign Cesar Palacios from his previous employers.

The 22-year-old is also attracting interest from La Liga outfit Osasuna and Italian side Como, who can offer Palacios the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

While that may appeal to Palacios, Arbeloa holds a competitive advantage due to the fact that he has already worked with the

Arbeloa handed Palacios his senior debut in January's Copa del Rey tie against Albacete.

Palacios also featured in La Liga and Champions League under Arbeloa's watch, highlighting the trust he has earned from the prospective Fulham boss.

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

Where would Palacios fit in at Fulham?

The former Spain Under-19 international adds versatility to Fulham's attacking options, having previously played as a number 10, as a winger and a centre-forward.

The Cottagers are in need of a creative attacker, with Harry Wilson set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract.

That said, given Palacios' inexperience in senior football, Arbeloa may view him as a useful option off the bench rather than a regular starter.