Australia vs. Egypt: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 02 Jul 2026 11:59 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 12:01

Australia and Egypt will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Friday.

The Socceroos finished second in Group D to progress to the next stage, while Egypt were runners-up to Belgium in Group G.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Australia vs. Egypt kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 7pm UK time on Friday.

Where is Australia vs. Egypt being played?

The World Cup fixture between Australia and Egypt is being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.

AT&T Stadium is the home of the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL.

How to watch Australia vs. Egypt in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One - every match at this summer's competition is on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBCiPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Australia and Egypt?

Australia have previous when it comes to being present in the knockout round of a World Cup, having made the round of 16 in 2006 and 2022.

The Socceroos finished second in Group D to progress to the next stage, with a goalless draw against Paraguay on matchday three moving them onto four points, two points behind USA.

Egypt were second in Group G behind Belgium, picking up five points from their three matches to book their spot in the round of 32.

The Pharaohs have not managed to reach the last-16 stage of a World Cup since 1934, so there is plenty on the line in this contest.

The winner of this clash will face either Argentina or Cape Verde in the round of 16.

> Our full preview of Australia vs. Egypt can be viewed here