World Cup
Australia
Jul 3, 2026 7.00pm
Dallas Stadium
Egypt

Team News: Australia vs. Egypt injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Australia vs. Egypt injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / MB Media, Getty Images

Australia and Egypt will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Friday.

Egypt finished second in Group G to secure a spot in the next round, while Australia were runners-up in Group D, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the knockout match.

AUSTRALIA VS. EGYPT

AUSTRALIA

Out: Jacob Italiano (groin), Mathew Leckie (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Beach; Circati, Herrington, Souttar; Bos, O'Neill, Irvine, Behich; Volpato, Irankunda, Metcalfe

EGYPT

Out: Mohanad Lasheen (suspended)

Doubtful: Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Hamdy Fathy (groin), Hossam Abdelmaguid (head), Mohamed Abdelmonem (ankle), Ahmed El Fotouh (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hafez; Ateya, Saber; Ziko, Salah, Ashour; Marmoush

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Australia related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe