Team News: Australia vs. Egypt injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 02 Jul 2026 19:00

Australia and Egypt will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Friday.

Egypt finished second in Group G to secure a spot in the next round, while Australia were runners-up in Group D, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the knockout match.

AUSTRALIA

Out: Jacob Italiano (groin), Mathew Leckie (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Beach; Circati, Herrington, Souttar; Bos, O'Neill, Irvine, Behich; Volpato, Irankunda, Metcalfe

EGYPT

Out: Mohanad Lasheen (suspended)

Doubtful: Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Hamdy Fathy (groin), Hossam Abdelmaguid (head), Mohamed Abdelmonem (ankle), Ahmed El Fotouh (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hafez; Ateya, Saber; Ziko, Salah, Ashour; Marmoush