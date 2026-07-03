Player Ratings: Australia 1-1 Egypt (Egypt win 4-2 on penalties) player ratings: Man City forward disappoints as Mohamed Salah shoulders pressure

By Ben Sully | 03 Jul 2026 22:52 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 23:03

Egypt booked their place in the World Cup last 16 with a penalty shootout triumph over Australia in Arlington, Texas.

The tie went to extra time and penalties after Mohamed Hany's unfortunate own goal cancelled out Emam Ashour's headed opener.

Two Australian defenders, Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington, failed to hit the target in the shootout as Egypt kept their cool to net all four penalties, setting up a last-16 tie against reigning champions Argentina or tournament debutants Cape Verde.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the World Cup Round of 32 clash.

Australia player ratings vs. Egypt: Souttar impresses before costly penalty miss

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

GOALKEEPER

Patrick Beach - 7/10

Pulled off a stunning reaction stop to keep out Rabia in the latter stages of regulation time. Looked frustrated with the decision to bring him off for spot-kicks.

DEFENCE

Alessandro Circati - 6/10

Put in a resolute display in the Socceroos defence, winning the majority of his duels.

Harry Souttar - 7/10

The Leicester City man produced a reliable, composed performance in the centre of Australia's defence, making a number of crucial blocks in an impressive performance.

Unfortunately for the Australian captain, he blazed over the first penalty that set the tone for a disappointing shootout from his side.

Lucas Herrington - 6/10

The young defender struggled at times and missed a crucial spot-kick in the shootout. That said, he should be applauded for having the mentality to put his hand up for a high-pressure penalty at the age of 18.

Jordan Bos - 6/10

Suffered a concerning injury in the closing stages of the first period and had to be helped down the tunnel by the Australian medical staff.

MIDFIELD

Aiden O'Neill - 7/10

Produced a dangerous free-kick that caused Hany to head into his own net. Got through plenty of work in the middle of the park alongside Jackson Irvine.

Jackson Irvine - 8/10

He was a key figure in the Australian midfield. Saw plenty of the ball when his team was in possession and got stuck into the dirty work when it was time to defend.

Aziz Behich - 6/10

Cristian Volpato - 7/10

Looked dangerous when he was able to get on the ball and threatened to net an early opener when he struck the woodwork in the early stages.

Connor Metcalfe - 5/10

Nestory Irankunda - 6/10

Struggled to get into the game as a centre-forward before being replaced by Mohamed Toure in the 74th minute.

SUBSTITUTES

Kai Trewin - 5/10

Struggled to offer the same threat as Bos down the right flank.

Ajdin Hrustic - 6/10

Mohamed Toure - 5/10

Struggled to get himself into scoring positions in an underwhelming substitute display.

Okon-Engstler - 6/10

Awer Mabil - 6/10

Mathew Ryan - N/A

Brought on for the shootout, but his early trigger movements played into the hands of the Egyptian penalty takers

Egypt player ratings vs. Australia: Marmoush disappoints

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

GOALKEEPER

Oufa Shobeir - 5/10

Did not have to do too much in the game and saw Australia's two missed penalties blaze over and hit the bar.

DEFENCE

Mohamed Hany - 3/10

Tough outing for the right-back. Surprisingly returned to the pitch after suffering a blow to his head in the opening stages of the second period. He then made a total mess of his attempt to head clear from O'Neill's free-kick, inadvertently sending the ball backwards into his own net.

Rami Rabia - 7/10

May feel he should have given Beech no chance from his late header in stoppage time. In regard to his main defensive work, he had put himself in good positions to clear the ball from danger on numerous occasions.

Yasser Ibrahim - 6/10

Along with Rabia, he managed to keep Irankunda quiet for most of the contest.

Karim Hafez - 7/10

Won four of his five ground duels in a solid display at left-back before he had to be substituted in the 80th minute with what appeared to be cramp.

MIDFIELD

Hamdi Fathy - 6/10

Kept things ticking over in the middle of the park, but could have done more to contribute out of possession.

Marwan Attia - 8/10

One of the busiest players on the pitch. Completed nearly 100 passes and won the majority of his duels as part of his vital defensive contributions.

ATTACK

Emam Ashour - 8/10

Showed great composure to head his team in front. A confident display that saw him pop up in multiple positions over the course of the game.

Salah struggled to get into the game during regulation time, but offered more of a threat in extra time when he was able to get more sight of the ball in dangerous positions.

Went for a high-difficult Panenka penalty in the shootout, executing it to perfection under immense pressure. However, he will need to go up a level if his team are to reach the quarter-finals.

Ziko - 5/10

Relieved to see the flag go up when he missed a golden opportunity before the first hydration break. Offered little else in an attacking sense.

Should have scored within the opening seconds of the second period. Apart from that opportunity, he was largely an anonymous figure until he was belatedly taken off at half time of extra time.

SUBSTITUTES

Hossam Abdelmaguid - 6/10

Haissem Hassan - 8/10

Added some much-needed impetus to Egypt's attacking play with his quick moment and willingness to run at the opposition. The Real Oviedo winger certainly made a case to start in the last 16.

Trezeguet - 5/10

Hamza Abdulkarim - 5/10

Mahmoud Saber - N/A

Brought on to score a penalty and he did just that.