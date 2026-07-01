Preview: Australia vs Egypt - prediction, team news, lineups | 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 01 Jul 2026 20:21 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 20:26

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will play host to a last-32 clash at the 2026 World Cup on Friday, with Australia and Egypt locking horns for a spot in the round of 16.

Australia finished second in Group D to progress to the next stage of the tournament, while Egypt were runners-up to Belgium in Group G.

Match preview

Australia opened their 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 win over Turkey, before suffering a 2-0 defeat to tournament co-hosts USA in their second match.

As it transpired, a goalless draw against Paraguay on matchday three proved to be enough for the Socceroos to finish second in Group D on four points, two points behind USA.

Australia have previous when it comes to being present in the knockout round of a World Cup, having made the round of 16 in 2006 and 2022, losing to eventual winners Argentina last time out.

This will be just the second time that Australia have locked horns with Egypt; in their previous clash, Egypt ran out 3-0 winners in the friendly back in November 2010.

The reward for Tony Popovic's side winning this match would be a clash with either Argentina or Cape Verde in the last-16 stage of the tournament.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Egypt were second in Group G behind Belgium, picking up five points from their three matches to book their spot in the knockout round of the tournament.

Hossam Hassan's team opened their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Belgium before recording a 3-1 victory over New Zealand in their second match in the competition.

Egypt then drew 1-1 with Iran in their final group game, and they only missed out on top spot in the section to Belgium on goal difference.

The Pharaohs have not managed to reach the last-16 stage of a World Cup since 1934, and this is just the fourth time that the national side are competing in the finals of this tournament.

Egypt lost all three of their matches at the 2018 World Cup, so this competition has been a major positive thus far, and it would be an excellent achievement to reach the round of 16.

Australia World Cup form:

WLD

Australia form (all competitions):

WLDWLD

Egypt World Cup form:

DWD

Egypt form (all competitions):

DWLDWD

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Australia will be without the services of Jacob Italiano (groin) and Mathew Leckie (hamstring) for their last-32 contest with Egypt, but the Socceroos are otherwise in strong shape.

Head coach Popovic could name an unchanged side from the last match against Paraguay, with highly-rated centre-back Lucas Herrington again set to start.

Nestory Irankunda has scored six times in 18 appearances for Australia, including a goal at this summer's tournament, and the 20-year-old will again lead the line.

As for Egypt, Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Hamdy Fathy (groin), Hossam Abdelmaguid (head), Mohamed Abdelmonem (ankle) and Ahmed El Fotouh (hamstring) are all seen as doubts.

There is hope that Salah will be able to overcome the hamstring issue that he suffered against Iran in order to feature from the first whistle on Friday.

However, Egypt will not be able to call upon Mohanad Lasheen, with the 30-year-old picking up a milestone yellow card in the clash with Iran.

Australia possible starting lineup:

Beach; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; Bos, O'Neill, Irvine, Behich; Volpato, Irankunda, Metcalfe

Egypt possible starting lineup:

Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hafez; Ateya, Saber; Ziko, Salah, Ashour; Marmoush

We say: Australia 1-2 Egypt

This is a tricky match to call, as both have had their issues during this summer's tournament. We are expecting it to be tight in terms of the scoreline, but Egypt should be able to navigate their way into the last-16 stage of the tournament.

You can also check the best sites to bet on during the World Cup for the latest prices on Australia and Egypt.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.