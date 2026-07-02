Aston Villa transfer news: Major Emerson Royal development as Premier League club 'learn' fresh Flamengo stance

By Darren Plant | 02 Jul 2026 11:42

Aston Villa have reportedly been dealt a major blow in their efforts to sign Flamengo defender Emerson Royal.

With Premier League clubs having reached the end of the 2025-26 financial year, transfer business is now expected to intensify.

Villa have been linked with a number of players across recent days, including an emerging French goalkeeper and one of Ecuador's World Cup stars.

However, Emerson was one of the first serious targets to emerge last month, with Villa having allegedly made at least two bids for the former Tottenham Hotspur.

Nevertheless, as per journalist Vene Casagrande, Villa are struggling to get a deal for the Brazil international over the line.

© Imago

Why could Aston Villa miss out on Emerson Royal?

Despite everything having initially pointed to Villa signing Emerson in a £8.6m deal, it is claimed that Flamengo have had a change of heart.

The report says that Flamengo have concerns over their squad depth at right-back, with Emerson needed to compete with Guillermo Varela.

Although he does not feature in every match, Emerson is said to provide backup to Varela when the Uruguayan needs to be rotated.

Furthermore, Flamengo are currently having issues at left-back, with Emerson also capable of featuring in that role when required.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Flamengo will attempt to sign a replacement for Emerson, or shut the door on a summer transfer.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Why Emery wants to sign Emerson

During his three years at Spurs, Emerson's performances divided opinion among the fanbase, yet he still made 101 appearances across all competitions.

Many of his outings came down the right-hand side, but the 27-year-old also featured as a centre-back and left-back.

Emerson's versatility is why Emery wants to add him to his senior ranks, with Villa needing to combine Premier League and Champions League football.

While Emery will surely have alternatives in mind, Villa need to find a similar player who costs in the same price bracket, something which may prove difficult in reality.