Canada vs. Morocco: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jul 2026 11:33

The World Cup 2026 last 16 commences at 6pm UK time on Saturday evening, when co-hosts Canada and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco butt heads in Houston.

The Canucks edged out South Africa in the round of 32 to progress further than ever before at the World Cup, having failed to make it out of the group stage on their previous two appearances.

Meanwhile, Morocco prevailed on penalties yet again on the biggest stage of them all, sending the Netherlands packing in the first knockout phase to keep their hopes of a potential quarter-final date with France alive.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Canada vs. Morocco head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Canada wins: 0

Draws: 1

Morocco wins: 3

A reunion of a World Cup 2022 group-stage showdown, Canada vs. Morocco will be staged for the fifth time at the 2026 edition, but history does not favour the co-hosts one bit.

Indeed, from four previous head-to-heads, Canada have never beaten Morocco in senior men's football, suffering three defeats and earning one draw since their inaugural contest in 1984.

The two nations were paired together in Qatar's Group F, clashing on matchday three, and the Atlas Lions emerged as 2-1 winners to book their place in the last 16.

Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri were on target for the eventual semi-finalists, who survived a scare when Nayef Aguerd put the ball into his own net, as Canada crashed out without a single point to their name.

Prior to their maiden Mundial meeting, Canada and Morocco also collided in an October 2016 friendly, won convincingly by the African nation in a 4-0 demolition job.

Ziyech was on target twice that day - both goals coming from the penalty spot - complementing an opening strike from Mehdi Carcela and a late finish from Rachid Alioui.

Canada's only positive result against Morocco to date came in a 1994 friendly, when Haiti-born Rudy Doliscat came off the bench to score in a 1-1 draw in Montreal, 10 years after the Atlas Lions won 3-2 in their first-ever contest.

Canada vs. Morocco previous four meetings

Dec 01, 2022: Canada 1-2 Morocco (World Cup)

Oct 11, 2016: Morocco 4-0 Canada (friendly)

Jun 01, 1994: Canada 1-1 Morocco (friendly)

Oct 24, 1984: Morocco 3-2 Canada (friendly)