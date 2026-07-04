Player Ratings: Canada 0-3 Morocco: Ounahi a sensation in brace, Bono heroic in first half

By Alexis Pereira | 04 Jul 2026 21:13 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 21:14

Battered by an enterprising Canada for almost half the contest, Morocco ultimately let their clinical finishing do the talking as they won 3-0 on Saturday in Houston to book their place in the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

For nearly a full half, the Atlas Lions struggled under the intense Canadian press and owed their survival largely to an imperious Yassine Bono. The second period told an entirely different story. Carried by a scintillating Azzedine Ounahi, who scored twice, and a finally decisive Brahim Diaz, who contributed two assists, Morocco showed ruthless efficiency to reach the last eight, where they will face the winner of France versus Paraguay.

Chosen by the fans: Azzedine Ounahi, your Superior Player of the Match. ?



#FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/bF3CKoGezq — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026

Morocco player ratings vs Canada



GOALKEEPER

Yassine Bono — 8/10

The hero of the penalty-shootout victory over the Netherlands, the Al Hilal goalkeeper was decisive once again. Called into action from the very opening minutes, Bono kept Morocco afloat with two magnificent saves from Jonathan David and Oluwaseyi. Alert throughout the second period, he held firm on two further dangerous efforts to claim his second clean sheet of the tournament.

DEFENDERS

Achraf Hakimi — 6.5/10

A tale of two halves from the Morocco captain. A laboured first period, marked by uncharacteristic technical imprecision, gave way to a much-improved second, with greater forward momentum and a more prominent role in the build-up. His cleverly disguised free-kick delivery for Ounahi's opener was outstanding. The one blemish was a dangerously underhit pass back to Bono that could have proved costly.

Issa Diop — 6.5/10

Building on his strong showing against the Netherlands, the Fulham centre-back delivered another assured and consistent display. Composed in possession and calm in his defensive work, he largely contained Oluwaseyi and met the physical challenge the Canadian forward posed throughout.

Redouane Halhal — 4/10

Starting in the absence of the injured Chadi Riad, the 23-year-old showed determination but was not convincing overall. Imprecise in his distribution, he came close to conceding a foolish penalty with a dangerous push on Tajon Buchanan inside the box around the hour mark.

Noussair Mazraoui — 5/10

Not the Manchester United man's most accomplished display, lining up on the left for the national side. Despite some useful interventions, he looked below his physical best. He dealt adequately with the lively Buchanan and kept his defensive shape, though his contribution in the attacking phase was considerably below his usual standard.

MIDFIELDERS

Neil El Aynaoui — 3/10

A player who has rarely disappointed since arriving in the national team setup a year ago, delivering physical presence, technical quality and composure under pressure as standard. This was a day to forget, however. Harassed by Canada's counter-press, he lost possession repeatedly. One stat tells the story: zero duels won from four attempted.

Ayyoub Bouaddi — 7/10

One can fully understand the reported frustration of French football officials at losing this gem, who continues to impress match after match at this World Cup. He demonstrated it again here, standing out as one of the few Moroccan players to keep his head above water during the difficult first half. Physically combative, sharp in the tackle and technically comfortable — he held the midfield together when others struggled.

Azzedine Ounahi — 9/10

Night and day. That is the only phrase that captures this display. Struggling badly in the first half under the weight of Canada's press — technically imprecise and unable to break free of their compactness in central areas — Ounahi looked nothing like the player who arrived in North America with such expectation. Then the second half arrived. First, a sumptuous flat-footed finish to open the scoring. Then a typically commanding personal performance, capped by the second goal from a superb Brahim Diaz service. He also came desperately close to a third goal involvement with a near-assist for Rahimi.

FORWARDS

Brahim Diaz — 9/10

Like Ounahi and most of his team-mates, the Real Madrid attacking midfielder endured a difficult first half, moving around to find the ball in an attempt to make himself available. The second period was a revelation. As the spaces opened with Canada pushing higher, Diaz exploited the room with his pace and vision — most impressively with a brilliant combination of an outside turn and a delicious through pass for Ounahi's second goal. He then repeated the feat for Rahimi's third. Two assists. Is this the match that finally unlocks him at this tournament?

Ismael Saibari — Not rated (substituted off injured)

Bilal El Khannouss — 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Soufiane Rahimi — 7/10

Coming on for the injured Saibari, the Al Ain centre-forward brought immediate benefit with his ability to hold the ball up and link play with his back to goal. Active on the forward line, he produced Morocco's first effort on target. He was unfortunate to see a header cleared off the bar before eventually adding the gloss in stoppage time, giving the scoreline a decisive, comprehensive look.

Chemseddine Talbi — 7/10

An excellent cameo. Lively and direct in his channel, he brought energy and penetration. He was at the origin of the third goal move, holding off a Canadian challenge to send Brahim Diaz away in a move that finished the contest.

Soufiane Amrabat — Not rated

Canada player ratings vs Morocco



GOALKEEPER

Maxim Crepeau — 3/10

A relatively quiet first half — Morocco managed just one effort on target, which he gathered with ease. The second period was far more demanding as Morocco's counter-attacks grew sharper and more frequent. He was unsighted for Ounahi's opener, then could do little about the two late goals.

DEFENDERS

Alistair Johnston — Not rated

Luc De Fougerolles — 4.5/10

Stepping in for the absent Derrick Cornelius, he showed admirable commitment and competed well in the air. His willingness was not in question. However, his youth and limited experience at this level — he is 20 and part of Fulham's reserve setup — showed as Morocco's second-half pressure intensified and he struggled to contain the surges of the Atlas Lions' attack.

Moise Bombito — 2/10

A very difficult evening for the Nice defender, who radiated anxiety in his positioning and his distribution throughout. He made no decisive defensive intervention and was more observer than participant across large parts of the match. A wayward pass intercepted by Rahimi in the build-up play could have had serious consequences.

Richie Laryea — 4/10

Had done reasonably well for the most part, containing Brahim Diaz adequately and contributing in forward positions on occasion. But his performance deteriorated as the match progressed and he was replaced shortly after the hour mark.

Morocco secure their place in the last eight! ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026

MIDFIELDERS

Stephen Eustaquio — 5/10

The Canada captain made an energetic start, pressing intensely in central areas and putting Morocco's midfielders under considerable pressure. He also showed ambition to carry the ball forward in bursts. However, the physical demands of that opening spell appeared to catch up with him and his influence waned as the game went on.

Nico Sigur — 6/10

Probably Canada's best outfield performer. He set the pressing tempo and harassed El Aynaoui and Ounahi relentlessly in the first half. Like Eustaquio, however, he faded physically in the second period as Morocco took control.

Tajon Buchanan — 4/10 (Not rated)

Ali Ahmed — 4/10 (Not rated)

FORWARDS

Jonathan David — 3/10

The Juventus forward arrived with the weight of a nation's expectation, but the performance was a disappointment. He had an excellent early opportunity but was denied by a fine Bono save. Willing in the press, he never managed to find the positions from which he causes his best damage.

Tani Oluwaseyi — 6/10

Imposed a genuine physical contest on Issa Diop and was prominent early on, earning Canada's best chance with a brilliant cushioned touch before being foiled by a superb Bono save. Showed some useful dropping movements throughout but was, perhaps surprisingly, withdrawn just after the hour mark.