Aston Villa transfer news: 'Verbal agreement reached' to sign France Under-21 international

By Darren Plant | 30 Jun 2026 15:31

Aston Villa have reportedly lined up a deal for Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.

With Villa needing to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, it does not come as a surprise that they have not completed any notable signings during the summer transfer window.

However, that could change from Wednesday onwards, with Unai Emery allegedly closing in on the addition of a Brazilian defender and Senegalese midfielder.

The goalkeeping situation at the West Midlands outfit remains one to monitor, a consequence of Emiliano Martinez having a number of suitors.

According to LesViolets, Villa have already identified their preferred successor to the Argentina international.

© Imago

Villa agree Restes deal?

The report alleges that the 21-year-old has already reached a verbal agreement with the France Under-21 international.

Nevertheless, a deal will only go through if Martinez completes a transfer elsewhere, with Juventus known to the interested.

Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali has already acknowledged that the 33-year-old is on the Serie A club's radar.

Restes is said to be valued in excess of £15m, while there have been contrasting suggestions over what Villa would expect to recoup for Martinez.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Should Villa agree to Martinez sale?

Despite his obvious importance to this Villa side, Martinez is due to turn 34 years of age in September.

With Marco Bizot even older than the World Cup winner, it puts greater emphasis on Villa signing a younger successor at some point in the foreseeable future.

If Juventus step up their interest in Martinez, Villa chiefs should be receptive to it, with the added benefit of his wages coming off their outgoings.

That would also free up Villa to make further additions during the summer transfer window, a time when Emery knows that he needs to find a way to strengthen his squad at the same time as lowering the average age.