Morgan Rogers to Arsenal transfer prediction made after staggering £130m Aston Villa demand

By Ben Knapton | 30 Jun 2026 14:02

Arsenal have been tipped to miss out on the signature of Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers following claims over the Lions naming an astronomical asking price for the England international.

Arsenal are said to have identified Rogers as one of their top targets for the summer transfer window, but Villa are under no pressure whatsoever to sell the 23-year-old given his contract still has five years left to run.

Previously rumoured to be valued at £80m, Arsenal have reportedly been told to pay £130m for Rogers, whom Villa believe is worthy of a British-record transfer fee.

The Lions are using Elliot Anderson's blockbuster £116m move to Manchester City as the benchmark, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to make Rogers the most expensive Premier League player of all time.

Now, former Villa winger Robert Snodgrass has weighed in on the debate in an exclusive interview with Sports Mole, predicting that Rogers will remain in the West Midlands for the 2026-27 campaign.

Aston Villa backed to keep Arsenal-linked Morgan Rogers

© Iconsport / PA Images, Iconsport

"I would be keen that Villa can keep hold of Rogers," Snodgrass said. "Villa have Champions League football, they are competing at the top of every competition they are playing in and they were one of the teams who weren’t far off the top of the table until the New Year.

"So you have a team with ambitions to compete for the title, so why would you want to leave, when you are one of the key players who are competing for all major honours?"

Since making a name for himself in the Championship with Middlesbrough, Rogers has blossomed under Unai Emery's guidance at Aston Villa, coming up with 60 goal involvements in 125 games for the Lions in all tournaments.

The Englishman banked 14 goals and 12 assists in 55 matches last season, as Villa won the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League, including 10 strikes and seven assists in the Premier League.

However, Rogers struggled on his maiden World Cup start for England against Panama, creating just one chance and failing to register a single shot in that 2-0 win for the Three Lions.

Would Arsenal really pay £130m for Morgan Rogers?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Arsenal have gradually been forking out more money under Mikel Arteta, whose £250m spending spree last summer finally delivered a long-awaited fourth Premier League title.

While the Gunners had the cash to splash last summer, they failed to boost their coffers with major sales, only accruing around £14m through the exits of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Marquinhos and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Therefore, if Arsenal are to break the British transfer record this summer and stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play regulations, a couple of big-money exits will have to take place first.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's £35m move to Liverpool in 2017 remains Arsenal's record sale, but Gabriel Martinelli, Ben White, Leandro Trossard and maybe even Martin Odegaard should be on the chopping block this summer for the right price.

As Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola is looking increasingly unattainable, Arsenal breaking the bank for Rogers is a realistic scenario, but only if the Gunners finally fix their perpetual selling problems.

Rob Snodgrass was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill's 2026 World Cup final prediction.