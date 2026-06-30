Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta now handed fresh twist in Morgan Rogers race thanks to Man City

By Lewis Blain | 30 Jun 2026 07:59

Arsenal's pursuit of Morgan Rogers has taken another significant turn as Aston Villa respond to a rapidly inflating transfer market.

Mikel Arteta has made attacking reinforcements a priority this summer, with the versatile England international emerging as one of the club's leading targets.

However, Manchester City's record-breaking move for Elliot Anderson appears to have changed the landscape, leaving the Gunners with a huge decision to make.

Arsenal learn new Morgan Rogers asking price after Elliot Anderson move

© Iconsport / SPI

According to new reports, Aston Villa have now raised their valuation of Rogers to a British record £130 million following City's £116 million move for the Nottingham Forest and England midfielder.

Arsenal are understood to be preparing an opening bid after identifying the 23-year-old as their priority attacking target, with Rogers' ability to play both as a No.10 and on the left wing making him an ideal fit for Arteta's squad.

Personal terms are not expected to prove an issue, as the England international is believed to be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Villa, though, have little desire to part with one of their star performers after his outstanding campaign, which saw him named Europa League Player of the Tournament as Unai Emery's side lifted the trophy and secured Champions League qualification.

The new £130 million valuation would eclipse Liverpool's signing of Alexander Isak and reflects Villa's belief that Rogers is worth even more than Anderson following the dramatic rise in Premier League transfer fees.

Should Arsenal pay £130m to sign Morgan Rogers?

© Imago / Every Second Media

There is little doubt that Rogers possesses the qualities to become a transformative signing for Arsenal.

His versatility would give Arteta genuine depth across multiple attacking positions, allowing him to compete with Martin Odegaard centrally while also providing elite competition for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left. At just 23, he is also entering the years where his development could accelerate even further.

That said, £130 million is an extraordinary fee, even in today's inflated market. It would represent a British transfer record and place enormous expectations on a player who, while immensely talented, is still developing into one of Europe's elite attackers.

If Villa refuse to negotiate below that figure, then Arsenal may have to consider whether those funds could be spread across multiple positions instead.

Rogers undoubtedly looks capable of becoming a cornerstone of Arteta's project, but breaking the British transfer record would be a gamble that even the Premier League champions would need to think long and hard about before taking.