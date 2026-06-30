One goal in the 96th minute and a thousand questions: how Martinelli's Brazil winner complicates Arsenal's summer plans

By Alexis Pereira | 30 Jun 2026 05:26 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 05:27

Gabriel Martinelli was Brazil's match winner in the comeback victory against Japan that secured their place in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The moment carried multiple layers of meaning: it was his first World Cup goal, his second against Japan at international level, and above all, a moment of relief in the middle of a turbulent campaign.

'Football is like this — we know how things go. Of course you end up hearing things you do not want to hear. People said they did not want me in the squad. I try to stay as far away from that as possible and not to listen to the noise from outside. I am very happy today to have helped Brazil with this goal to secure qualification, and I hope those people who said I did not deserve to be here felt at least a little happy for me and for the team.' — Martinelli, speaking after the match. [Note: original Portuguese wording; no English version available in the sources checked.]

Martinelli was slow to hit his stride with Brazil

Despite his decisive contribution, Martinelli had not produced a standout display at this World Cup prior to the Japan match. He did not feature in Brazil's opening fixture against Morocco, coming on only as a second-half substitute against Haiti and Scotland. Even with those two 3-0 victories in the bag, he failed to score or assist, which revived questions about his form that had surfaced as far back as the friendly against France in March — part of the pre-tournament preparation cycle.

On that occasion, he had at least produced Brazil's best first-half effort, but offered little else, a pattern that appeared to mirror his performances under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

In the Japan match itself, Martinelli was limited to just two shots. Yet he proved clinical in the moment that mattered, converting a decisive finish that determined the outcome of the game.

To create the conditions for him to make a difference, Ancelotti needed to reshape his attacking approach — introducing Endrick alongside Martinelli himself, who came on for Matheus Cunha to intensify Brazil's press on Japan's build-up play.

Martinelli endured a difficult season at Arsenal

Despite Arsenal winning the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final, Martinelli was not safe from speculation over his future.

A late goal sees Brazil into the next round! ??#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 29, 2026

Throughout the campaign, he found himself sharing the left-wing berth with Leandro Trossard, with neither player consistently convincing at the level demanded during what was an exceptional season for the Gunners overall.

Amid the uncertainty over his status, he still contributed to important moments. Arsenal's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sporting in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals owed something to Arteta turning to his bench for solutions — and one of those solutions proved decisive: the introduction of Martinelli, who came on in the 75th minute, added depth to the attack and delivered a sumptuous assist in stoppage time to seal the win.

But it is precisely that inconsistency — moments of brilliance punctuated by long stretches of peripheral impact — that has fuelled the sense that the club could seek a higher-quality option on the left wing as part of an attacking rebuild. English media subsequently reported that Martinelli could be considered available for transfer in the next window. His contract runs to 2027, with an option to extend to 2028 — making this World Cup a potentially decisive audition for whether Arsenal reconsider his place in their plans.