Player Ratings: Martinelli the hero and Casemiro's redemption : Brazil 2-1 Japan at World Cup 2026

By Alexis Pereira | 29 Jun 2026 20:41 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 20:42

Brazil suffered but got the job done, beating Japan 2-1 at Houston Stadium on Monday to reach the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Goals from Casemiro and Gabriel Martinelli — two of Carlo Ancelotti's key interventions from the bench — secured the victory in a match where Brazil found themselves repeatedly unable to cope with Japan's defensive organisation.

After a positive start in Texas, the Selecao were caught out by Kaishu Sano, who punished a defensive error by Danilo to hand Japan the lead. In the second half, with greater control and attacking volume, Brazil recovered to complete the comeback in the last 32.

Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha, both prominent in the opening two matches, produced quieter showings. Bruno Guimaraes and Rayan were once again key to the winning goal: the Newcastle midfielder delivered his fourth assist of the tournament, while the Bournemouth forward stole possession to trigger Martinelli's decisive strike.

Brazil now await the winner of the tie between Norway and Ivory Coast in the last 16, with their next fixture scheduled for Sunday 5 July at 9pm BST.

A late goal sees Brazil into the next round! ??#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 29, 2026

Brazil player ratings vs Japan

GOALKEEPER

Alisson — 5.5/10

Beaten by Sano's finish — Japan's only shot on target — and rarely tested in the second period. Did not put a foot wrong once Brazil went ahead and were managing the result.

DEFENDERS

Danilo — 5.5/10

Played in a more advanced position than in recent matches as Brazil struggled to break through Japan's defensive lines. His miscued pass directly led to Sano's opener. Recovered well in the second half to limit further Japanese advances.

Gabriel Magalhaes — 7.5/10

Could not get a block on Sano's finish for the opener but was otherwise solid throughout. Delivered the cross that Casemiro converted to equalise, then attempted a similar ball for Rayan. A strong overall display.

Marquinhos — 7/10

Nervy in the early stages but composed himself before Japan's goal and did not let his level drop thereafter.

Douglas Santos — 7.5/10

Disciplined and untroubled defensively, though his attacking contribution was limited during Brazil's first-half struggles to break down Japan's block. Grew into the game in the second half, combining well with Vinicius Junior on the left.

MIDFIELDERS

Casemiro — 7/10

Operated as the first midfielder ahead of the defensive line and doubled as a creative outlet. However, a yellow card early in the first half illustrated his difficulty tracking the Japanese attack, and he was outpaced by Sano for the goal. Struggled to create against Japan's defensive solidity, but redeemed himself entirely with the equaliser before leaving the pitch exhausted late in the second half.

Bruno Guimaraes — 7.5/10

Three good efforts in the opening exchanges, getting forward on both flanks and finding Rayan early. Functioned as a de facto fourth attacker and was Brazil's most dangerous player before Japan's opener. Delivered the decisive pass for Martinelli's winner and takes his tally to four tournament assists.

Lucas Paqueta — 4.5/10

After encouraging performances and signs of improvement in the midfield, he reverted to type here, struggling to create and find space. Positioned close to Douglas Santos in the first half, he was among the heaviest losers of possession and impeded Brazil's ability to progress up the pitch.

FORWARDS

Vinicius Junior — 7.5/10

Quiet in the opening period but a significantly improved second-half showing from a position closer to the left wing. It was from that area that he fashioned Brazil's best opportunities and helped pin Japan back.

Rayan — 7/10

Struggled to impose himself in the first half but grew into the match, taking better touches and carrying more authority. Created openings and unsettled Japan's defensive line. His late interception directly set up Martinelli's winner.

Matheus Cunha — 6/10

Had a genuine chance early in the first half while operating alongside Bruno Guimaraes. Moved intelligently between channels in attack but could not replicate the impact he had against Haiti and Scotland. Took on a more central role at the start of the second half before being withdrawn for Martinelli.

SUBSTITUTES

Endrick — 6.5/10

Introduced by Ancelotti to shift the dynamic, operating both through the middle and out wide. Carried more threat than Paqueta and contributed to the volume of chances Brazil created in pursuit of the equaliser.

Gabriel Martinelli — 7/10

Came on for Cunha to add intensity to Brazil's press on Japan's build-up play and became the match winner the Selecao needed. Receiving the ball from Bruno Guimaraes in stoppage time, he sealed the result and the passage to the last 16.

Fabinho — 6/10

Japan player ratings vs Brazil

GOALKEEPER

Zion Suzuki — 7/10

Praised by Ancelotti ahead of kick-off, he was composed and untroubled in the first half, then had to deal with sustained pressure throughout the second period. Produced a superb save to deny Vinicius Junior one of the goals of the tournament, and was fundamental to keeping Japan in front until Casemiro's equaliser.

DEFENDERS

Shogo Taniguchi — 6.5/10

Hiroki Ito — 6/10

Takehiro Tomiyasu — 6/10

MIDFIELDERS

Ritsu Doan — 6/10

One of Japan's standout players during the group stage, he made a bright start and caused problems in Brazil's defensive structure on the counter. Lost influence in the second half as Brazil's pressure grew.

Keito Nakamura — 6/10

Daichi Kamada — 5/10

Kaishu Sano — 7.5/10

Booked early on, yet still produced the moment of the first half — intercepting Danilo's misplaced pass in the attacking third and finishing to give Japan the lead.

FORWARDS

Daizen Maeda — 5/10

Junya Ito — 6.5/10

Japan's most dangerous outlet on the counter. Repeatedly troubled Brazil's exposed left side, where Douglas Santos struggled to offer sufficient protection.

Ayase Ueda — 5/10

The closest Japan had to a penalty-area presence up front, but rarely found himself in positions to threaten the Brazilian backline.

SUBSTITUTES

Yukinari Sugawara — 6/10

Yuito Suzuki — 5.5/10

Ao Tanaka — Not rated

Shuto Machino — Not rated