Switzerland 2-0 Algeria: Senior players fail and Petkovic's baffling decisions end tournament hopes against Switzerland

By Axel Clody | 03 Jul 2026 07:40

Algeria had drawn one of the most beatable opponents on paper for a third-placed group finisher in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup. Instead, the Fennecs handed the stick with which to beat themselves, as Switzerland eliminated them 2-0 on Friday morning in Vancouver.

In 2014, in their first-ever knockout match at a World Cup, Algeria fell with honour against Germany, the eventual champions, in a contest that left a lasting mark on an entire generation of supporters (1-2, after extra time).

Twelve years on, Algeria's second knockout appearance at a World Cup will also live long in the memory, but not for the same reasons.

The Fennecs self-destructed against Switzerland without ever giving the impression they were capable of mounting a comeback. The blame lies with underperforming senior players, notably Aissa Mandi and Riyad Mahrez, the only two survivors from the 2014 squad, and Ramy Bensebaini, as well as the baffling decisions of manager Vladimir Petkovic.

Algeria's senior players at the heart of the Swiss debacle

© Imago / Xinhua / Meng Yongmin

Algeria had actually started the match well, producing an encouraging opening few minutes. But it took just one Swiss attack for the Fennecs to crack. Down the left, Johan Manzambi, one of the breakout stars of this World Cup, got past Mandi far too easily before cutting the ball back for Breel Embolo to open the scoring, also benefiting from the passivity of Bensebaini and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

In the second half, just 48 seconds after the restart, Algeria buried their own hopes by gifting Switzerland and Dan Ndoye the chance to make it 2-0 following a double error in build-up play from Bensebaini and then Rafik Belghali. It is difficult to imagine a more self-inflicted way to lose a World Cup match.

At the other end, Mahrez, who had been so precious and decisive in the group stage with two goals and one assist, embodied an Algeria side incapable of showing the slightest sign of a fightback.

Minutes after the second goal, the Algeria captain had the best chance of the match when Belghali delivered a cross, but he fired his effort straight at Denis Zakaria. It was a sad ending for a player who confirmed his international retirement after the final whistle.

In trouble in both penalty areas, Algeria avoided an even heavier defeat only thanks to a goalline clearance from Belghali and a glaring miss from Rieder, which allowed Luca Zidane to distinguish himself with a sharp save.

Petkovic's bewildering tactical decisions

© Imago / JOERAN STEINSIEK

While the senior players failed to deliver, questions must also be directed at Petkovic.

A settled starting structure had appeared to emerge during the second half against Jordan (2-1) and then against Austria (3-3), but the Algeria boss opted to dismantle it by dropping striker Amine Gouiri in favour of midfielder Ramiz Zerrouki, triggering a knock-on effect: Fares Chaibi, who had been excellent in a double pivot in the previous match, was pushed into the number 10 role, while Ibrahim Maza was deployed as a false nine.

Those decisions against his former national team backfired spectacularly. With Zerrouki consistently passing backwards and offering nothing when the second goal was conceded, Algeria lost the midfield battle and barely existed as an attacking force, as reflected by a meagre 15 touches inside the opposition penalty area and a dismal total of 0.74 expected goals.

The introductions of Anis Hadj Moussa, who attempted a few dribbles down the flank, and Gouiri failed to change the picture in any meaningful way.

The future of Petkovic, whose contract was extended until 2028 before the World Cup, is likely to come under serious scrutiny in the coming weeks. Throughout the tournament, the tactical choices of Africa's highest-paid national team manager, who earns 150,000 euros per month, raised persistent questions.