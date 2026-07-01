Thursday's World Cup predictions and previews including Spain vs. Austria

By Matt Law | 02 Jul 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes Spain's clash with Austria, and a contest between Portugal and Croatia.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Fighting for the right to meet Portugal or Croatia in a blockbuster last-16 tie, Spain and Austria lock horns in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup at the SoFi Stadium on Thursday evening.

The reigning European champions topped Group H to earn a date with Das Team, who claimed a respectable second place in Group J behind current Mundial masters Argentina.

We say: Spain 2-0 Austria

While Spain have been unyielding defensively at the World Cup so far, the Mundial pressure seems to get the better of Austria, who have failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 straight matches at the competition.

Therefore, even with their injury concerns in attack, La Roja should capitalise on Rangnick's rearguard frailties and progress to the last 16 without too much trouble.

> Click here to read our full preview for Spain vs. Austria, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

Portugal face a huge test in their bid for a first World Cup crown when they meet Croatia at BMO Field in Toronto in the early hours of Friday in the round of 32.

The Selecao progressed from Group K as runners-up, finishing two points behind Colombia, while the Vatreni also advanced after placing second in Group L, one point behind England.

We say: Portugal 2-1 Croatia

Little separates these two experienced sides on paper, but Portugal's superior record in this fixture gives them a slight edge heading into Friday's contest.

Croatia have repeatedly shown they can trouble the world's best on the biggest stage, as demonstrated by eliminating Brazil in 2022, although the Checkered Ones’s recent defeats against higher-ranked nations suggest the Selecao have enough quality to edge another closely fought contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Portugal vs. Croatia, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / GSI

Switzerland will have to crush Algeria's dreams of reaching the World Cup's round of 16 for just the second time ever when they clash at BC Place Vancouver on Friday morning.

The Swiss topped Group B with seven points from a possible nine, whereas Algeria's four points meant their inferior goal difference of minus two saw them finish third in Group J.

We say: Switzerland 2-1 Algeria

With two of round of 32 clashes having already been decided on penalties and another three having been decided by one goal, it would not be surprising if Friday's match was closely fought.

Switzerland will have to be patient against Algeria, but they do have considerably more experience on the global stage, and perhaps stars like Xhaka will help steer the Swiss over the line and into the round of 16.

> Click here to read our full preview for Switzerland vs. Algeria, including team news and possible lineups