Preview: Sirius vs Mjallby AIF - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 01 Jul 2026 23:24

IK Sirius welcome Mjallby AIF to Studenternas on Friday evening for their latest instalment of Allsvenskan action in the 2026 campaign.

In their previous outing, Blasvart claimed a convincing 3-0 victory against AIK Stockholm, while MAIF could only manage a 1-1 draw away to a struggling Goteborg outfit.

Match preview

After mid-table mediocrity in 2025, finishing ninth with 39 points, Sirius have taken the Allsvenskan by storm this season and are currently unbeaten exactly a third of the way through the campaign.

With nine wins and one draw, Andreas Engelmark’s side sit nicely at the summit of the table and are an astonishing eight points clear of nearest challengers Hacken, who are the only team to avoid defeat against the league leaders.

Having scored 27 league goals, Blasvart’s main strength has undoubtedly been their attack, with strike partners Isak Bjerkebo and young Scotsman Robbie Ure currently the two highest scoring players in the division with nine and seven strikes respectively.

Winless in their previous nine matches against Mjallby, with their most recent victory coming in 2021, Sirius will certainly be looking to use their recent form to break that record on Friday and establish an insurmountable gap at the top of the table.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Following on from last year’s successes, finishing top of the Allsvenskan by a sizeable 13-point margin, Mjallby will be extremely disappointed with their start to the 2026 campaign.

After a poor beginning to the season, losing each of their first two matches to nil, it looked as though MAIF had overturned their struggles, winning four of the next five, however they have since returned to their slump and are winless in their previous three games.

Having played 10 matches so far this season, Karl Marius’s side sit a disappointing sixth in the table, three points outside of European qualification and a huge 13 behind league leaders Sirius.

Although, facing three sides currently below them in the table after Friday’s match, Mjallby will see their meeting with an untouchable Blasvart side as the perfect opportunity to build up some serious momentum and return to their best form again.

MAIF will also be enthused by their recent record against Friday’s opponents, with the away side winning eight of their previous nine encounters against Sirius and beating them 2-1 when these sides last met in July.

Sirius Swedish Allsvenskan form:

Mjallby AIF Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Team News

© Imago / TT

After striking an opponent in the face against GAIS in Sirius' previous home fixture, defender Mohamed Soumah was brandished a straight red card and will therefore serve a suspension against Mjallby.

The hosts will certainly be without Noel Milleskog for Friday's contest too, with the forward currently sidelined with a shoulder injury.

It remains to be seen whether either August Ljungberg or Joakim Persson will be available for selection, with the pair recently missing with hip and thigh problems respectively.

On the other hand, Mjallby have the blessing of a fully fit squad for their trip to the Studenternas on Friday evening with Viktor Gustafson and Tony Miettinen both returning from suspensions.

Contributing to four goals in his previous five Allsvenskan matches, Gambian winger Abdoulie Manneh is proving to be a bright spark for MAIF and will have to be on top form if the visitors are to take any points from Sirius.

Sirius possible starting lineup:

Celic; Ekstrom, Castegren, Anker, Krusnell; Svensson, Heier, Lindberg; Jonsson, Ure, Bjerkebo

Mjallby AIF possible starting lineup:

Wallinder; Iqbal, Noren, Tidstrand; Granath, Gustavsson, Thorell, Arrhenius; Manneh, Bergstrom, Samuelson

We say: Sirius 3-0 Mjallby AIF

Whilst their recent record against Sirius is flawless, it is extremely difficult to see Mjallby taking anything away from Friday's contest in Uppsala.

We think that the hosts will continue their hot streak by convincingly dispatching Marius's men and marching closer towards a maiden league success in Sweden's top division.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.