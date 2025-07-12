Sports Mole previews Monday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between Sirius and Mjallby AIF, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mjallby AIF will be bidding to make it successive wins in the top flight of Swedish football when they make the trip to Sirius on Monday night.

The visitors are top of the Allsvenskan table, one point clear of second-placed Hammarby, while Sirius are 13th, level on points with 14th-placed Degerfors after 14 games of the campaign.

Match preview

Sirius are in their ninth straight season at this level of football, and they have actually finished eighth and ninth in their last two campaigns, so the last couple of years have been successful for the club.

Andreas Engelmark's side have a record of three wins, four draws and seven defeats from their 14 league matches this season, with a total of 13 points leaving them in 14th spot in the table.

The Blue and Blacks will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 defeat to IFK Goteborg, but they have picked up four points from their last three games, including a 3-1 success over AIK at the start of June.

Sirius have picked up seven points from their six home league games this season, and they will be welcoming a Mjallby side that have the best away record in the division, picking up 17 points from eight matches.

Mjallby will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Oster, and they are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the top flight of Sweden, with five wins arriving during that run.

Anders Torstensson's side have a record of 10 wins, four draws and one defeat from their 15 league matches this season, with a total of 34 points leaving them top of the division.

Mjallby are one point ahead of second-placed Hammarby, while they have been the best attacking side in the division so far this season, finding the back of the net on 29 occasions in 15 matches.

MAIF have never won the Allsvenskan, so it would be some story if they could finish at the top of the pile, but there is still a lot of football to be played before the end of the campaign.

Mjallby are unbeaten against Sirius in the league since November 2021, but it was 1-1 when the two teams last locked horns towards the end of last year.

Sirius Swedish Allsvenskan form:

LLLWDL

Mjallby AIF Swedish Allsvenskan form:

WWDWDW

Team News

Leo Walta has been an outstanding performer for Sirius during the current season, scoring eight times in 18 appearances, and he is a certain starter for the home side here.

There will also be a spot in the final third of the field for 21-year-old Robbie Ure, who has six goals in 14 appearances, while Marcus Lindberg is in line to continue in the middle of midfield.

As for Mjallby, Abdoulie Manneh has scored eight times in 20 appearances during the current season, and the 20-year-old will feature in a wide area for the league leaders.

Abdullah Iqbal will also continue at the back, with the visitors not reporting any fresh injury issues.

It is likely that the away side will be unchanged from the XI that took to the field for the first whistle against Oster, including a position between the sticks for Noel Tornqvist.

Sirius possible starting lineup:

Diawara; Voelkerling, Sandberg, Anker, Widgren; Lindberg, Heier, Walta; Bjerkebo, Ure, Persson

Mjallby AIF possible starting lineup:

Tornqvist; Pettersson, Noren, Iqbal; Johansson, Gustavsson, Rojkjaer, Stavitski; Gustafson, Bergstrom, Manneh

We say: Sirius 1-2 Mjallby AIF

Sirius have enough quality to make this a tricky match for Mjallby, but the visitors are in excellent form, and we are expecting the division leaders to navigate their way to an important three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email