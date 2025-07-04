Preview: IFK Goteborg vs Sirius - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between IFK Goteborg and Sirius, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

IFK Goteborg aim to bounce back to winning ways and spark another solid run when they welcome Sirius to Gamla Ullevi on Sunday for matchday 14 of the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The c seek redemption after a humbling 3-0 loss at AIK, while the visitors were left frustrated by a late leveller in a 2-2 draw at Osters.

Match preview

For a side that had stitched together three straight league victories before the international break, Goteborg would have approached their last outing full of confidence and eager to extend that momentum.

Instead, Stefan Billborn’s men were left shell-shocked by a dismal first half in which they conceded twice, before Johan Hove’s strike just past the hour mark compounded their misery and condemned IFK to a sixth league defeat of the campaign.

With six wins and a solitary draw from 13 matches, the Blue-white currently sit seventh in the standings on 19 points — a full 10 adrift of the final European spot, although they do possess a game in hand on the side occupying that position. Stefan Billborn

Given they finished 13th last term, it is fair to say that Goteborg are faring considerably better this time around, but securing a place on the continent would represent a significant step forward, and Billborn will be eager to close the gap as we approach the halfway point of the season.

However, IFK’s next hurdle is a Sirius side they have failed to beat in their last four meetings (D2, L2), with the most recent clash ending in a 1-1 stalemate in the corresponding fixture last term.

Home comforts have been far from guaranteed for Goteborg this season, with just two wins from six league outings in 2025 — both of which came in matches where the Blue-white kept clean sheets — so much will rest on the solidity of their defence once again.

Like the hosts, Sirius were also unable to build on their final pre-break outing — a win over AIK that ended a three-match losing run — as they twice threw away the lead in Osters, conceding a crushing equaliser in the fifth minute of added time.

That collapse laid bare the inconsistency that has plagued Andreas Engelmark’s side throughout the campaign, with their three league victories coming at widely spaced intervals — a situation they will be desperate to avoid repeating.

The urgency is not lost on Sirius, who find themselves only marginally above the drop zone, sitting 11th with 13 points from 13 games and only above Halmstads BK — occupying the relegation playoff place — by virtue of goal difference.

However, their away record hardly inspires confidence, with Engelmark’s men winless in their last six league matches on the road — their only such triumph coming in their very first trip of the season.

Team News

Goteborg came through their last match without picking up fresh injuries, but they remain without up to five players ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

Midfield trio Ramon-Pascal Lundqvist (foot), Lucas Kahed (hip) and Anders Trondsen (concussion) are all sidelined, while defenders Arbnor Mucolli (cruciate ligament) and Gustav Svensson (muscle) are also ruled out.

Iman Jagne will serve a one-match suspension after collecting his third booking of the season in the loss to AIK.

For Sirius, there are fresh concerns over the fitness of Leo Walta and Simon Sandberg after both were forced off in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Dam Wikman remains doubtful due to illness, and the injured pair of Noel Milleskog and Tobias Karlsson are unavailable.

IFK Goteborg possible starting lineup:

Bishesari; Eriksson, Bager, Erlingmark, Tolf; Thordason, Kruse, Pyndt; Markovic, Fenger, Heintz

Sirius possible starting lineup:

Diawara; Persson, Sandberg, Anker, Widgren; Walta, Heier, M. Lindberg; A. Ljungberg, Ure, Bjerkebo

We say: IFK Goteborg 1-1 Sirius

Despite their struggles on the road, Sirius have avoided defeat in all seven of their away league outings this season, and while Goteborg will be keen to respond, their lack of conviction both at home and in this fixture's recent history makes a share of the spoils a likely outcome.

