Preview: St Patrick's Athletic vs Galway United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jul 2026 23:52 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 00:00

St Patrick's Athletic's quest for the League of Ireland title continues when they take on visitors Galway United at Richmond Park on Friday.

The third-placed hosts have 38 points and boast games in hands on the teams above them, whereas the away side are seventh with 24 points and are in the midst of a relegation battle.

Match preview

St Patrick's Athletic may trail first-placed Shamrock Rovers by nine points and second-placed Bohemians by two points, but they have played two games fewer than both.

However, Saints did suffer a 2-0 loss to Bohemians on June 26 despite boasting a man advantage from the 44th minute onwards.

That was their second league defeat in four games, as well as their third in six, but they did achieve victory in the two top-flight matches prior to their loss last week.

Manager Stephen Kenny will be concerned that his side's defeat to Bohemians was the fourth time in six league fixtures that they failed to find the back of the net, though his players kept three clean sheets in those six contests.

St Patrick's Athletic's record at Richmond Park has still been strong despite their overall inconsistencies considering they have won four of their five most recent clashes at the ground, scoring 11 goals in that stretch.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Galway are only four points ahead of ninth-placed Sligo Rovers, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot, though they have played one game fewer.

The visitors head to Richmond Park on the back of a 3-1 loss to league-leaders Shamrock Rovers, their third loss in five matches.

Maroon Army did find the back of the net on six occasions in those clashes, but they also conceded on 10 occasions, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past 18 outings.

Though Galway's form away from home has not been strong, their defeat to Shamrock was their first on the road in five fixtures, with the club having drawn three times in that period.

Should boss John Caulfield guide his side to a win on Friday, it would be his team's first in five meetings with St Patrick's Athletic, while a loss would be their third in five encounters.

St Patrick's Athletic League of Ireland Premier form:

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D

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St Patrick's Athletic form (all competitions):

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Galway United League of Ireland Premier form:

W

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L

Team News

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

St Patrick's Athletic striker Ryan Edmondson failed to impress last time out, though having started 21 of his side's 22 League of Ireland matches, it would be a shock to see him on the bench.

In the middle of the pitch, expect to see a double pivot consisting of Romal Palmer and Jamie Lennon, with the two looking to make their 18th and 19th appearances of the league season.

Sean Hoare could play in the heart of a back three, with Joe Redmond and Anto Breslin likely to partner him ahead of Danny Rogers.

Galway may look to field a four-man defence featuring central defenders Gianfranco Facchineri and Killian Brouder.

Conor McCormack and Matthew Wolfe are possible inclusions in midfield behind number 10 Axel Piesold, who must support striker Stephen Walsh.

St Patrick's Athletic possible starting lineup:

Rogers; Redmond, Hoare, Breslin; Brown, Palmer, Lennon, Elbouzedi; Leavy, Baggley; Edmondson

Galway United possible starting lineup:

Watts; Keohane, Facchineri, Brouder, Molloy; McCormack, Wolfe; Hurley, Piesold, McCarthy; Walsh

We say: St Patrick's Athletic 2-1 Galway United

Given St Patrick's Athletic have been strong at home, they should be seen as favourites to claim three points.

However, their overall inconsistencies could lead to a close game that is ultimately decided by a one-goal margin.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.