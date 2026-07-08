Preview: Waterford United vs St Patrick's Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 08 Jul 2026 23:23

A resurgent Waterford United will welcome high-flying St Patrick's Athletic to their Regional Sports Centre on Friday, for a clash that will impact both ends of the Irish Premier Division.

The Blues are looking for their third win on the bounce, while the Saints could make it four victories from five games.

Match preview

Manager Graham Coughlan has revitalised Waterford since taking over from Jonathan Daly in early May, and the new boss could guide his team out of the relegation places this week.

Last time out, the Blues triumphed 4-2 over Derry City, fuelled by a brace from Tom Lonergan - his second in successive outings.

That win followed up an impressive 3-2 comeback against Dundalk, and considering that Coughlan's side kicked off June by thrashing relegation rivals Sligo Rovers 4-0, they come into Friday's showdown having won three of their four most recent games.

Such strong form has lifted Waterford up to ninth in the Premier Division, an exceptional turnaround given they were bottom of the table, and nine behind Sligo, when Coughlan took the reins.

Having climbed off the foot of the pile, the hosts' next target is guaranteed safety, and after seeing their team lose just one of their last seven home clashes, fans will be optimistically looking at Drogheda United, who sit only two points above the Blues this week.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Meanwhile, Stephen Kenny's St Pat's have ambitions of their own that require a win - chasing down current Premier Division champions and league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

The Saints are third in the table with 41 points, nine behind the Hoops, but the challengers have played two games fewer than both of the clubs above them.

Last time out, Kenny's side bounced back from a 2-0 defeat against second-placed Bohemians by thrashing Galway United 3-0, courtesy of three goals in just 15 first-half minutes from Ryan Edmondson, Kian Leavy and Aidan Keena.

That victory marked St Pat's' third triumph in four outings, a stretch that also saw them commendably keep three clean sheets.

Friday's visitors know that they cannot afford to drop points on their trip to Waterford, but given that the Saints have not won any of their last five fixtures on the road - drawing three and losing two - supporters would be forgiven for harbouring doubts.

Waterford United League of Ireland Premier form:

L

D

W

L

W

W

St Patrick's Athletic League of Ireland Premier form:

D

L

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Waterford have been without versatile midfielder Evan McLaughlin since May due to a leg injury, though Conan Noonan, Will Johnson and Dean McMenamy should be on hand to start in the centre of the park this week.

Elsewhere, left wing-back Finlay Armstrong has been dealing with a muscle issue, so expect to see Benny Couto and Jordan Houston start either side of centre-backs Hayden Cann, John Mahon and Kevin Long.

As for St Pat's, they are missing goalkeeper Joseph Anang, who was part of the 26-man Ghana squad at World Cup 2026, and while the Black Stars were beaten 1-0 by Colombia in the round of 32, the shot-stopper is not in line to feature on Friday.

In the meantime, Daniel Rogers is set to continue between the posts, shielded by a back three of Sean Hoare, Joe Redmond and Luke Turner.

Waterford United possible starting lineup:

McMullan; Houston, Cann, Mahon, Long, Couto; Noonan, Johnson, McMenamy; Lonergan, Amond

St Patrick's Athletic possible starting lineup:

Rogers; Hoare, Redmond, Turner; Brown, Lennon, Palmer, Elbouzedi; Leavy, Keena; Edmondson

We say: Waterford United 1-1 St Patrick's Athletic

Waterford may currently occupy the relegation playoff spot, but they are in excellent form after winning three of their last four games.

With that in mind, expect to see a close-fought contest on Friday, especially given that St Pat's have struggled on the road in recent months.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.