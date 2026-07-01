Preview: Derry City vs Waterford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jul 2026 21:04

Waterford United will hope to continue their revival in the League of Ireland on Friday, when they take on hosts Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Sitting last in 10th, Waterford have 17 points after 22 matchweeks, whereas their opponents are sixth with 29 points having beaten Drogheda United 2-0 on June 26.

Match preview

The hosts restricted Drogheda to low-quality chances, with Derry facing zero shots on target across the match, while they also produced three big chances of their own.

Derry City should not take their place in the top flight for granted, as while they are three places and nine points above the ninth-placed relegation playoff spot, they have played at least two games more than all of the four teams below them.

The Candystripes' tally of nine goals in their last five games is as many as they managed to score in their prior nine outings.

Head coach Tiernan Lynch has guided his team to two wins, one stalemate and one loss in their past four league games, though their two victories stand as their only triumphs in 11 fixtures.

Derry City's success over Drogheda extended their unbeaten streak at home to seven matches, and their win was their second in a row at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

Waterford enjoyed a remarkable 3-2 victory over Dundalk on June 26, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to claim all three points, with defender John Mahon scoring an 86th-minute winner.

That was the club's second triumph in three games, and they have now claimed seven points from the last 12 on offer, and they rank fifth in the table for points collected over the past five league matches (seven).

Graham Coughlan's side are now only three points from ninth-placed Sligo Rovers, and though they trail Friday's hosts by 12, they boast the advantage of two games in hand.

The Blues are without victory against Derry in four clashes - three losses and one draw - and they lost 4-2 in February and drew 2-2 in May.

Coughlan has overseen one triumph and one stalemate in his two most recent matches on the road, whereas his side had failed to win any of their previous nine games away from home, losing on eight occasions.

Derry City League of Ireland Premier form:

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L

W

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D

W

Waterford United League of Ireland Premier form:

W

L

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport

Derry will likely use a similar starting XI to the one that beat Drogheda, with goalkeeper Eddie Beach set to be protected by centre-backs Conor Barr and Patrick McClean.

Midfielders Cameron Dummigan, Adam O'Reilly and James Olayinka appeared as a trio last time out, and they will hope to retain their spots in the XI.

Striker Liam Boyce has started his side's past two games, scoring once, and he is likely to be named in the lineup again.

Waterford could start a three-man defence featuring Hayden Cann, John Mahon and Kevin Long, while Will Johnson may start at the base of midfield.

After scoring twice against Dundalk, expect to see striker Tom Lonergan stationed in a front two with Padraig Amond.

Derry City possible starting lineup:

Beach; Cotter, Barr, McClean, Fleming; Reilly, Dummigan, Olayinka; Duffy, Boyce, McClean

Waterford United possible starting lineup:

McMullan; Cann, Mahon, Long; Houston, Heeney, Johnson, McMenamy, Couto; Amond, Lonergan

We say: Derry City 1-1 Waterford United

Both teams have improved considerably of late, with the two managing to find some consistency in the league.

Even though Waterford's away record has been somewhat better recently, perhaps the best they can hope for is a stalemate on Friday, especially considering they have struggled for wins against Derry City in previous meetings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.