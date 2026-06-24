Preview: Derry City vs Drogheda United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 24 Jun 2026 23:58

Drogheda United's points advantage in the fight for survival in the League of Ireland will be at risk if they lose to hosts Derry City on Friday at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Sitting in eighth with 22 points, Drogheda are only three points and one place above the league's relegation playoff spot, while Derry are sixth with 26 points after 23 matchweeks.

Match preview

It is important to recognise that Derry are still in the relegation battle considering they have played two more games than each of the bottom three.

Their most recent fixture was a 1-1 stalemate with league-leaders Shamrock Rovers, and while that result should be seen positively in isolation, it was the ninth time in 10 matches that they failed to win.

The Candystripes have in fact been beaten in two of their last four outings, conceding six goals while finding the back of the net on seven occasions.

Derry scored exactly one goal in three of those four matches, and they have netted at least two goals in just two of their 11 most recent games.

Boss Tiernan Lynch will take pride in the fact his side are unbeaten in their past six contests at home, though they drew four times in that stretch.

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Drogheda were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Shelbourne on June 19, extending their winless streak to six matches, but at least they avoided a fourth defeat in six.

The visitors netted eight goals in those six clashes, though they conceded at least two goals on five occasions.

While the Drogs are eight points ahead of 10th-placed Waterford, who occupy the only automatic relegation spot, their projected points total of 38 would have seen them finish in the ninth-placed relegation playoff spot in 2025.

Kevin Doherty will be looking to avoid defeat against Derry for a fifth consecutive meeting, with the head coach overseeing a 2-2 draw and 1-0 win earlier this season against their hosts.

A loss for Drogheda would be their fifth in a row away from home, with the club losing those games by a cumulative scoreline of 10-3.

Derry City League of Ireland Premier form:

D

D

L

W

L

D

Drogheda United League of Ireland Premier form:

L

L

D

D

L

D

Team News

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Derry striker Liam Boyce found the back of the net against Shamrock Rovers, and he may be supported by Michael Duffy and Carl Winchester in wide areas on Friday.

Attacking midfielder Adam O'Reilly is a candidate to start ahead of Cameron Dummigan and Liam Kelly, the latter of whom replaced the injured James McClean against Shamrock.

Goalkeeper Eddie Beach will expect protection from his back four, especially from centre-backs Conor Barr and Patrick McClean.

Drogheda midfielder Shane Farell was forced off last time out, so perhaps fans will see Ethan O'Brien come into the XI next to Ryan Brennan.

The two must provide a stable defensive foundation in order to allow forwards like Jason Bucknor and Thomas Oluwaa to excel.

Derry City possible starting lineup:

Beach; Cotter, Barr, McClean, Fleming; Dummigan, Kelly; Winchester, O'Reilly, Duffy; Boyce

Drogheda United possible starting lineup:

Dennison; Agbaje, Keeley, Burney, Kane; O'Brien, Brennan; Bucknor, Kavanagh, Oluwa; Doy

We say: Derry City 2-2 Drogheda United

Neither side have been particularly impressive of late, with both consistently dropping points over the past weeks.

Considering Derry and Drogheda have been vulnerable, it would not be surprising if the two played out an entertaining stalemate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.