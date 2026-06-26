Algeria – Austria: forty-four years on from Gijón, the Fennecs face the ghost of revenge at World Cup 2026

By Alexis Pereira | 26 Jun 2026 21:27 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 21:38

Fate has a sense of irony. Forty-four years after the trauma of the "Disgrace of Gijón," Algeria face Austria in a World Cup match that inevitably stirs memories of 1982. The stakes this time are entirely different – though the arithmetic is likely to weigh on minds once more.

Following their remarkable comeback victory against Jordan (2-1), Algeria head into this third round of group stage matches with three points, level with Austria. Both sides were beaten by Lionel Messi's Argentina, and both know that a draw would send them through to the last 32 – Austria as runners-up and Algeria almost certainly as one of the best third-placed sides.

World Cup 2026 -- Group J

POS TEAM P PTS GF GA GD 1 Argentina 2 6 5 0 +5 2 Austria 2 3 3 3 0 3 Algeria 2 3 2 4 -2 4 Jordan 2 0 2 5 -3

Gijón revisited?

Enough to fuel speculation of a new "Gijón"? Many are already thinking it. Several international media outlets have revisited the infamous 1982 precedent – the so-called "Disgrace of Gijón" – when West Germany and Austria passed the ball among themselves for over an hour after an early German goal, eliminating Algeria despite their two victories. The scandal prompted FIFA to schedule the final group-stage matches simultaneously from that point forward.

© Imago / Matthew Huang / Icon Sportswire



This time, the situation is different. A draw would suit both sides on paper, but nothing guarantees either team will seek one out. Not least because finishing second or third leads to very different paths through the knockout bracket. The calculations exist, but they are far less straightforward than they were in Spain 44 years ago.

Rabah Madjer rejects the comparison

Speaking on MBC, Rabah Madjer urged the players not to let the past define them.

"I strongly advise the players not to think about what happened to us in 1982 in Gijón. Stay focused on the match, because we are about to face a very strong team. What happened belongs to the past. Today, it is you who are writing your own history."

The former African Ballon d'Or winner also expressed confidence despite Algeria's mixed start to the tournament.

© Imago / Didier Lefa Studio

"Algeria did not lose to Argentina – they lost to Messi. He can change a match on his own. That defeat actually gave the players extra motivation before the Jordan game."

Madjer nonetheless urged caution, describing Austria as "physical, quick and very rigorous tactically."

The "Belloumi Boys" want to turn the page

In the stands, 1982 was already on everyone's minds. Before the victory over Jordan, five supporters known as the "Belloumi Boys" – dressed in the iconic green shirts of 1982 bearing the number 10 of Lakhdar Belloumi – drew attention from all sides. Their message was clear: it is time to move on from Gijón for good.

Algeria now hold their destiny in their own hands. A win would put all the calculations to rest once and for all. A draw would in all likelihood be enough to advance via the best third-placed sides ranking. But beyond the scenarios and statistics, the Fennecs have above all the opportunity to transform one of the most painful episodes in their history into a new chapter – this one written on the pitch.