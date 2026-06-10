Preview: Derry City vs Bohemians - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 10 Jun 2026 23:56 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 00:05

Derry City welcome Bohemians to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday evening for their latest instalment of Irish Premier Division action.

The Candystripes were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Dundalk at Oriel Park in their previous league outing, whilst the Bohs claimed a convincing 3-1 victory away to Sligo Rovers.

Match preview

After narrowly finishing runners up to Shamrock Rovers in last season’s Premier Division, Derry's 2025-26 campaign has been extremely underwhelming so far.

Just over halfway through the season, the Candystripes sit sixth in the table with only 22 points, a huge 18 behind Shamrock in top spot.

To make matters worse, Tiernan Lynch’s side are not just miles away from the title race, but they have slipped into a relegation battle, currently sitting just three points above Sligo Rovers, who currently occupy the dreaded playoff place.

Unfortunately for Derry fans, the side’s situation has shown no signs of improving either, picking up no wins and only five points from their previous seven fixtures, a tally lower than any other team in the division over that span.

If there is any positive for the home side, it is that they have lost only two of their previous 10 matches against Friday’s opponents, as well as just a couple of their latest 13 when hosting Bohemians.

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

On the other hand, Bohemians are enjoying arguably their best season of the previous decade, building on recent improvements following a disappointing period.

In the five seasons following the 2020 campaign, the Bohs finished no higher than fourth in the league table, but have bounced back from that spell and currently sit second, albeit trailing leaders Shamrock by six points.

What makes their current position all the more impressive is how Alan Reynolds's side have bounced back from a difficult mid-season spell, winning four of their previous five after going on a nine-match winless streak over the course of March, April and May.

If they can maintain their hot streak and finish in second place, Bohemians would enter next season’s UEFA Europa League qualifying stage for only the third time in the previous 20 years, last finding themselves in such position during the 2020-21 campaign.

Having lost only one of their previous five against Derry, who are massively struggling for form, the visitors will be confident of extending their hot streak too and holding onto the coattails of Shamrock above.

Derry City League of Ireland Premier form:

D

L

D

D

D

L

Bohemians League of Ireland Premier form:

D

W

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

Derry continue to be without goalkeeper Brian Maher, with the 25-year-old missing the entire season thus far with a wrist problem sustained in pre season.

Defender Rob Slevin is also yet to recover from a calf injury sustained in April, although he is expected to be back in the near future.

The Candystripes are yet to reveal a return date for Carl Winchester either, with the midfielder currently ruled out with a knee injury.

Torino loanee Senan Mullen has been sidelined for the previous month due to a hamstring injury, with a return date yet to be revealed.

After a fruitful run of form, including a goal against Friday’s opponents, midfielder Markuss Strods earned a recent call up to the Latvian national team.

However, the 19-year-old was cruelly denied the chance to perform, picking up an injury that has also ruled him out of playing for the Bohs.

Derry City possible starting lineup:

Beach; Cotter, Barr, Stott, Fleming; Santos, Duffy, Dummigan, Olayinka, McClean; Thomas

Bohemians possible starting lineup:

Chorazka; Byrne, Hickey, Todd; Power, Devoy, Diallo, Rooney; Vaughan, James-Taylor, Parsons

We say: Derry City 1-3 Bohemians

There is no avoiding the situation that Derry are in and with high-flying Bohemians coming to town next, it is difficult to see any sudden improvements.

Although they have a respectable recent record against the Bohs, we can see the Candystripes falling short once again on Friday evening as they continue their slide towards the foot of the league table.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.