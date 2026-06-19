Real Madrid news: World Cup winner predicts Jose Mourinho "soap opera" at Bernabeu

By Brendan McGilligan | 19 Jun 2026 14:37

Real Madrid have reappointed Jose Mourinho as their manager for the upcoming season, 13 years on from when he left the club.

In his first spell at the Bernabeu he guided them to a La Liga title in 2012 as he competed for the highest honours across both Spain and Europe with Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.

The Catalan side may have got the better of him in this period, but he will point to that La Liga and 2011 Copa del Rey title to say his spell was successful even if he could not win Los Blancos a Champions League.

Now, he has been appointed to try to stop Hansi Flick guiding Barcelona to three La Liga titles in a row and bring a bit of calm to the team following the explosive stories that were coming out of the Bernabeu at the end of the last campaign.

However, one World Cup winner does not believe this will be the case with Mourinho’s character and expects Real Madrid to become a bit of a ‘soap opera’ this season.

Frank Leboeuf doubts whether the appointment of Jose Mourinho will work for Real Madrid

Mourinho is known for being quite a strong character and wanting to have control of his side when he is manager of a club; however, several managers have struggled at Real Madrid over the past few years, with a reason being the power the players wield.

Frank Leboeuf believes that there could be some tension between several individuals in the Los Blancos squad and Mourinho.

© Iconsport / Joao Gregorio / ZUMA Press Wire

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, thanks to talkSPORT Bet Online Slots, Leboeuf said: “I want to see the soap opera.

“Even if it's a success, we'll have to follow that, because what's going to happen between Vini [Vinicius Junior] and Mourinho after the Benfica game? What's going to happen with [Kylian]Mbappé when Jose Mourinho says, 'Come on, track back'?

“In Real Madrid, they do whatever they want. They are players; they are the stars. Now, it's not going to work like that with Jose Mourinho. That's why he's been appointed.”

Can Jose Mourinho get Kylian Mbappe to defend?

At both PSG and Real Madrid, Mbappe has got a reputation as a player that will not put in the defensive work required to help his team win the major silverware.

Now, he is not the only player in the Los Blancos side that has been labelled with this, but he appears to be the one that is always identified with this issue.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

This will be Mourinho’s first challenge: to get the French international to adapt his game and bring this element in to help Real Madrid snatch the La Liga title out of Barcelona’s hands and bring it to the Bernabeu.

However, Leboeuf is sceptical that the Portuguese manager can achieve this, as he said: “That's going to be interesting. But I think they will have a discussion.

“But Luis Enrique tried to have a discussion with Kylian Mbappe and it's not on his computer. It's not on Mbappe's computer. When he signed for Real Madrid, I hoped Ancelotti would be able to put him on the bench if he doesn't track back or if he doesn't get back into position.

“He didn't. Ancelotti didn't do anything and came up and kept on doing whatever he wanted. Let's see with Jose Mourinho. I have doubts that it can work, but I want to see it. I don't want to miss it.”

Mourinho oversaw 127 wins, 28 draws and 23 losses during his first spell at Real Madrid.