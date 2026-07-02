Paraguay vs. France: Can anyone stop Didier Deschamps' side from winning 2026 World Cup?

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jul 2026 17:41 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 17:42

Ahead of France's last-32 clash with Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton discusses the pre-tournament favourites.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: 'Been every bit as devastating as expected'

Paraguay vs. France World Cup 2026 Match Preview

They looked devastating on paper and, while sometimes that doesn't translate on the pitch, they've been every bit as devastating as expected.

Michael Olise deserves a shout-out: he's one assist away from equalling Pele's record of six in the 1970 edition. Dembele and Mbappe have combined for six goals at the World Cup, more than any other duo over the past 60 years.

It's all well and good throwing in superstar players, but having superstar players who have incredible chemistry, who gel, who know their roles and bring the best out of each other, that's something else entirely.

It's made France completely unstoppable at the tournament so far. They're still my outright favourites to win the entire thing, and they're showing why.

The chemistry and the individual brilliance combined is just so difficult to stop when they're in full flow, as they have been for the whole tournament and look at what they have in reserve.

Barcola has two goals and an assist, and Doue scored against Norway. They've both started two games each at the World Cup, with the battle for that left wing spot.

And then there's Cherki on the bench and Maghnes Akliouche on the bench as well.

We've said on every podcast about France how fearsome the attack is, and we're going to keep saying it because they just keep showing us why France are seen by many as the favourites for the World Cup.

But it's not just the relationships on the pitch. Didier Deschamps came back for the game against Sweden after his personal issues meant he couldn't be there for the final group game.

When Mbappe scored, the joy on his face as he went to hug Deschamps was plain to see. This is a team who are playing so much for the manager. The relationship between the players and the coach is an unbreakable bond.

It'll be his last World Cup, so the players want to perform for him, and they are.

It's been well reported that Mbappe had a good relationship with Alonso, maybe not so much with Arbeloa, but his bond with Deschamps is something else entirely.

Looking at France's progression, on paper the semi-finals would be the minimum. They could face Morocco in the next round, but they would be favourites for that one.

In current form, France versus Spain, if it gets to that, you would probably back them to beat Spain. Then it's looking like Brazil or Argentina in the final, which would be an absolute contest for the ages.

Against Paraguay they cannot take anything for granted, as Paraguay showed against Germany. Their record against South American teams also stands up really well.

They're unbeaten in 11 World Cup matches against South American teams, and not since 1978 against Argentina have they lost such a game.

It would be a monumental shock if France went out at this point, but it was a monumental shock when Germany went out, so you can never say never in the World Cup.

France, Spain and Argentina were all there and thereabouts, but Argentina have overtaken Spain in my favourites list, and France have just shot further clear for me.